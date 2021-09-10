Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: DEEMO -Reborn-, Traffix, Railways!, more

We are now ready to head into the weekend with all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals. This morning has already seen notable Apple hardware deals including new all-time lows on Apple Watch SE and some solid price drops on the official MagSafe chargers from $30. On the software side of things, we are tracking notable offers on titles like DEEMO -Reborn-, DEEMO, Color Wheel, Traffix: City Rush, Railways!, Incredibox, and more. Hit the jump for a closer look.

Today’s Best iOS App Deals

iOS Universal: DEEMO: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: DEEMO -Reborn-: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Color Wheel: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: ColorCamera – Color Picker: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Big Clock – Pro Time Widgets: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Dream A Little Dream: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Traffix: City Rush: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Mars Info: $2 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Railways!: $1 (Reg. $2)

Mac: Incredibox: $2 (Reg. $4)

Today’s best game deals: Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order $11.50, WarioWare $42, more

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

iOS Universal: Number Island: Learn to Count: FREE (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Scan To Go – Scanner App: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Safety Note+ Pro: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Random Number Generator +: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Land and Castles: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: SPHAZE: Sci-fi puzzle game: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Moonlighter: $7 (Reg. $12)

iOS Universal: RCIS Study Guide: $6 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Gun Movie FX: $1 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Saber Movie FX: $1 (Reg. $10)

More on DEEMO -Reborn-:

A girl who fell from the skies and lost her past; Deemo who plays the piano all alone in the world of the treehouse; an accidental encounter between the two. The music flows as the fingers hit the piano keys. The start of a fairytale journey has begun… “Never Left Without Saying Goodbye.”

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!