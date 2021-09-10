Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: DEEMO -Reborn-, Traffix, Railways!, more

-
Apps GamesApp Store
Reg. $1+ FREE+

We are now ready to head into the weekend with all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals. This morning has already seen notable Apple hardware deals including new all-time lows on Apple Watch SE and some solid price drops on the official MagSafe chargers from $30. On the software side of things, we are tracking notable offers on titles like DEEMO -Reborn-, DEEMO, Color Wheel, Traffix: City Rush, Railways!, Incredibox, and more. Hit the jump for a closer look. 

Today’s Best iOS App Deals

iOS Universal: DEEMO: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: DEEMO -Reborn-: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Color Wheel: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: ColorCamera – Color Picker: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Big Clock – Pro Time Widgets: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Dream A Little Dream: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Traffix: City Rush: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Mars Info: $2 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Railways!: $1 (Reg. $2)

Mac: Incredibox: $2 (Reg. $4)

Today’s best game deals: Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order $11.50, WarioWare $42, more

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

iOS Universal: Number Island: Learn to Count: FREE (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Scan To Go – Scanner App: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Safety Note+ Pro: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Random Number Generator +: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Land and Castles: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: SPHAZE: Sci-fi puzzle game: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Moonlighter: $7 (Reg. $12)

iOS Universal: RCIS Study Guide: $6 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Gun Movie FX: $1 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Saber Movie FX: $1 (Reg. $10)

More on DEEMO -Reborn-:

A girl who fell from the skies and lost her past; Deemo who plays the piano all alone in the world of the treehouse; an accidental encounter between the two. The music flows as the fingers hit the piano keys. The start of a fairytale journey has begun… “Never Left Without Saying Goodbye.”

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

App Store

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Need a PlayStation Plus membership refresh? 1-yr. subs ...
Today’s best game deals: Star Wars Jedi Fallen Or...
PlayStation Showcase 2021! 40 mins of upcoming PS5/PS4 ...
Best Android app deals of the day: Speedometer GPS Pro,...
New Epic Game Store freebies now live: Nioh Complete an...
Add the NEOGEO mini arcade console with 2 controllers t...
New Razer Halo Infinite gear pre-orders now live: Black...
PowerA, Logitech, 8Bitdo, more gaming gear and controll...
Show More Comments

Related

New Focusrite Clarett+ audio interfaces bring USB-C and all-analog Air circuitry to the mix

From $13

SainSmart x Creality Ender-3 3D Printer starts your maker journey at $155, more from $13

$155 Learn More

9to5Toys Daily: September 10, 2021 – Apple MagSafe Charger $30, Nike 40% sale, more

Reg. $60

Need a PlayStation Plus membership refresh? 1-yr. subs now under $40 (Reg. $60)

$40 Learn More

LEGO debuts new 1,400-piece Santa’s Visit as this year’s annual Winter Village set

50% off

Score a new air fryer today at up to 50% off with deals from $30: Insignia, Ninja, more

From $30 Learn More
New low

Coleman’s LED flashlight lasts 200 hours and delivers up to 625-lumens for $20.50 (New low)

$20.50 Learn More
Save 30%

Smartphone Accessories: UGREEN 10000mAh USB-C Power Bank $32, more

From $6 Learn More