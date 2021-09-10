Get this Apple Watch dock and cable with a choice of 8 colors for $19 (Reg. $49)

The magnetic charger for your Apple Watch should be really convenient. But what if you want to check the time or notifications while your device is on charge? With the Apple Watch Charging Cable & Stand, you can. You can get this small docking kit today for just $18.99 (Reg. $49) at 9to5Toys Specials.

Even if you don’t need to use your Apple Watch while it is charging, using a docking station is a good idea. This will protect your smartwatch on hard surfaces, and guard against the whole thing sliding onto the floor — accidents can be costly!

The Apple Watch Charging Cable & Stand provide these benefits and more. Made from durable silicone, ABS, and PC, it offers a sturdy base for your digital timepiece.

The provided cable slips through a slot in the stand, and your Apple Watch sits sideways on a small shelf. If you do up the strap, there is no way for the device to fall off.

The cable measures 47 inches long, so you have plenty of reach from the nearest power socket. You can use both the cable and the stand with any model of Apple Watch.

The two parts are also extremely lightweight, meaning you can easily take them on business trips and vacations. Plus, the stand is available in eight different colors.

Order today for just $18.99 to get this awesome tag team at 62% off MSRP.

