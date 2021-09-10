Make your kitty’s day with Anker’s filtered Cat Water Fountain at $20 Prime shipped (Reg. $50)

Woot is now offering Anker’s eufy Cat Water Fountain for just $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly $50 and currently on sale for $40 over at Amazon where it has never dropped below $33, today’s offer is up to 60% off the going rate and the best price we can find. This handy cat fountain features a 5-stage filtration system that “ensures safe, clean, fresh and healthy water for your pet.” The internal pump can run “continuously for up to 25,000 hours” and is “silent” so it won’t make any harsh noises when the water runs out. Other features include a scratch-proof cover, splash guard, a BPA-free design, 1.6-foot drop protection, and a curved drinking head so your kitty can get in there comfortably. Rated 4+ stars from over 140 Amazon customers. More details below.

More on the eufy Cat Water Fountain:

Advanced 5-stage water purification system ensures safe, clean, fresh and healthy water for your pet. Most commonly seen pet diseases are related to drinking water. Clean water from the tap can get dirty easily if pets put their palms or drop their hairs into it when drinking. Thus, a water fountain is often required to keep your pet healthy. Adopting a powerful 5W water pump, eufy Pet Water Fountain can generate clean and fresh water for your pet continuously for up to 25,000 hours (>2.5 years) in extreme quietness, ≤30dB in 1 ft. (30 cm) distance.

