SainSmart x Creality Ender-3 3D Printer starts your maker journey at $155, more from $13

Today only, Woot is offering a selection of 3D printers, CNC machines, and accessories from $13 Prime shipped. Non-Prime members will be charged a $6 delivery fee. Our favorite is the SainSmart x Creality Ender-3 3D Printer at $154.99. For comparison, you’d normally pay $190 at Amazon, with today’s deal being just $5 above our last mention. You’ll find that this 3D printer features a patented extruder design that reduces the risk of a clogged nozzle, which is one of the worst things that can happen when a project is underway. You’ll also find fast heating table and resume print feature, which is crucial should a print be interrupted due to a power outage. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Head on over to Woot’s landing page to see other discounts that are available, and be sure to keep scrolling for more.

Something that you might not think about is how to remove projects from your 3D printer. Well, this 4-pack of putty knives make quick work of getting under a print and removing it from the bed. Right now, you can pick up all four at $12.50 on Amazon when you clip the on-page coupon. Plus, if you ever change things up, these will work for drywall work and other DIY tasks.

Not sure where to get started when it comes to 3D printing? Simon has a handy guide where he shows what software to use, some beginner printing advice, and more. You can see all of Simon’s tips right here, so be sure to give that a look after picking up your new 3D printer in today’s lead deal.

More on the SainSmart x Creality Ender-3:

The CNC-machined Y-axis mounting slot ensures highly precise positioning of the printer head. V-slot POM (polyoxymethylene) wheels allow the nozzle to glide smoothly and silently.

Our patented extruder design greatly reduces the risk of a clogged nozzle. There’s no need for printing tape or glue due to the incorporation of a new viscous platform sticker. MK-10[thread M6]

The heated bed can reach its operating temperature in just five minutes. The printer is shielded by its power supply from voltage spikes and power outages. If electrical power is lost, prints can be resumed from the last layer, saving time and reducing waste.

