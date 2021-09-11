Apple’s 2020 Intel 27-inch iMac falls to new low of $649 off in refurb. sale at Woot, more from $680

-
From $680 $1,150

Today only, Woot is offering a selection of Apple’s previous- and latest-generation iMacs priced from $680 Prime shipped in refurbished condition. Non-Prime members will be charged a $6 delivery fee. Our favorite is the 2020 Intel 27-inch Retina 5K iMac 3.1GHz/8GB/256GB for$1,149.99. With a list price of $1,799 and normal going rate at Amazon of $1,699, today’s deal beats the best price that we’ve tracked previously by $250 and marks a new all-time low. While Apple’s released new M1-powered 24-inch iMacs, the 27-inch is still sporting an Intel processor, and might not get an update until next year. Today’s deal is great if you’re needing something with additional I/O, like USB-A, SD, and built-in Ethernet. It also features a larger 27-inch 5K display with the ability to add multiple extras should you need. Spec-wise, this iMac packs a 6-core i5 processor wit the Radeon Pro 5300 graphics card, a 256GB SSD, and two Thunderbolt 3 ports. Learn more in our hands-on review. Ships with a 90-day warranty from Woot.

While the 27-inch iMac has ample I/O, you’ll find that Satechi’s USB-C hub bolsters that even more. It uses a single USB-C port and then delivers USB-C, three USB-A, and even SD/microSD to the front of your computer. It clamps onto the bottom of your iMac, making all of this I/O super simple to access. This is something that every iMac owner should have as it honestly just makes the computer much easier to use. It’s just $50, making it a must to pick up with your savings from today’s lead deal.

Don’t forget that you can save up to $99 on Apple’s latest 11-inch M1 iPad Pro with Thunderbolt support. Pricing starts at $749, with tis sale offering some of the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time. Offering a powerful M1 processor and a compact 11-inch form factor, allowing you to tackle almost any job while on-the-go.

Apple 2020 27-inch Retina 5K iMac features:

  • 27-inch (diagonal) 5120-by-2880 Retina 5K display
  • 3.1GHz 6-core 10th-generation Intel Core i5
  • AMD Radeon Pro 5500 XT graphics
  • Ultrafast SSD storage
  • Two Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) ports
  • Four USB-A ports
  • Gigabit Ethernet port

