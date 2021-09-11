Save on BIC pens, pencils, and more in Amazon’s Gold Box with prices from $1.50

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering a variety of BIC pens, pencils, and more priced from $1.50 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our favorite is a 36-pack of Velocity Bold Ballpoint Pens for $11.19. For comparison, it normally goes for $20 or more and today’s deal marks a 2021 low that we’ve tracked. This is the “smoothest pen in the universe” according to BIC. With a 1.6mm writing point, you’ll find a fairly bold line left with each stroke. Plus, since it’s retractable, you won’t have to ever worry about losing a cap. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 10,000 happy users. Head on over to Amazon for more great deals.

Prefer standard pencils? Well, Amazon has a 30-pack of pre-sharpened pencils for just $5 right now. You’ll find these offer the traditional #2 styling and need to be sharpened after they go dull, though that’s pretty simple to do.

Instead of writing notes by hand, consider picking up ASUS’ #1 best-selling Chromebook CX1. It’s currently on a rare discount, bringing it down to a new low of $180. This takes $50 off its normal going rate and allows you to type out notes for school instead of write by hand, which not only helps you more easily find the information in the future, but also makes it almost impossible to lose, unlike paper.

More on the BIC Velocity Bold Pens:

The Smoothest Pen in the Universe

Proprietary Easy Glide System ink technology for a super-smooth writing experience

1.6mm ball point creates bold, vivid lines

Each convenient retractable pen features a soft rubber grip for comfort and control

Box of 36 black ballpoint pens

