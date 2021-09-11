Targus’ streamlined Urban Essential Backpack plunges to $19.50 Prime shipped (36% off)

Amazon is offering the Targus Urban Essential Backpack for $19.34 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 36% off the typical rate there and comes within $3 of the lowest price we have tracked. This slim and stylish bag from Targus is spacious enough to haul any modern MacBook alongside similarly-sized Chromebooks, PCs, and more. It pairs clean lines with a minimalistic interior, taking care of the necessities without tacking on any unnecessary weight. Along the back you’ll find contoured shoulder straps and a padded back to boost everyday comfort when hauling gear to your next destination. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Use today’s savings to add a secondary layer of protection to a 13-inch laptop with Amazon’s Felt Laptop Sleeve at $13. It’s perfect for Apple’s M1-powered MacBooks and other similarly-sized notebooks. A high-quality felt exterior is bound to dress it up and inside you’ll find soft suede to prevent scratches and scuffs. Nearly 7,000 Amazon shoppers have left a review and the dust has settled at 4.6/5 stars.

Want to overhaul your desk setup? If so, Samsung’s 43-inch M7 Smart Monitor should do the trick at $530. If that’s a bit too pricey, we’ve got a variety of low-cost markdowns as well. Examples include this $14 monitor stand, a microphone kit for $23, and even an aluminum laptop stand in space gray or silver at $10 Prime shipped.

Targus Urban Essential Backpack features:

  • Padded laptop pocket
  • Padded shoulder straps and back panel
  • Spacious main compartment
  • Two mesh water bottle pockets
  • Side stash pocket

