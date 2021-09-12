Cozy up with one of these best-selling Kindle eBooks from just $2 (Up to 69% off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering massive discounts on its selection of best-selling Kindle eBooks from $1.99. Our top pick of the day is the breakout Arthurian fantasy adventure Legendborn for $3.99. This typically goes for upwards of $11 or so, with today’s discount marking the best price we’ve ever tracked. Taking inspiration from the classic legend of King Arthur, this modern fantasy epic follows 16-year-old Bree who stumbles upon the precipice of a magical war, learns to yield her own magic after a memory-wiping-gone-wrong, and finds that her mother’s untimely death might be intertwined to the secret society leading the charge. Already a #1 best-seller, over 3,400 readers have left it with an average of 4.7/5 stars. Head below to peruse all of today’s best Kindle eBook deals.

Other Kindle eBook top picks:

Looking for more hand-picked favorites to add to your personal library? Just head over to our media guide. We’re tracking new deals all the time like VUDU’s cult-classic movie sale from $5, too all of Amazon’s First Reads freebies which you can lock into your Kindle collection at no cost.

More on Legendborn:

After her mother dies in an accident, sixteen-year-old Bree Matthews wants nothing to do with her family memories or childhood home. A residential program for bright high schoolers at UNC–Chapel Hill seems like the perfect escape—until Bree witnesses a magical attack her very first night on campus. A flying demon feeding on human energies. A secret society of so called “Legendborn” students that hunt the creatures down. And a mysterious teenage mage who calls himself a “Merlin” and who attempts—and fails—to wipe Bree’s memory of everything she saw. But when the Legendborn reveal themselves as the descendants of King Arthur’s knights and explain that a magical war is coming, Bree has to decide how far she’ll go for the truth and whether she should use her magic to take the society down—or join the fight.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!