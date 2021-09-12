Cozy up with one of these best-selling Kindle eBooks from just $2 (Up to 69% off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering massive discounts on its selection of best-selling Kindle eBooks from $1.99. Our top pick of the day is the breakout Arthurian fantasy adventure Legendborn for $3.99. This typically goes for upwards of $11 or so, with today’s discount marking the best price we’ve ever tracked. Taking inspiration from the classic legend of King Arthur, this modern fantasy epic follows 16-year-old Bree who stumbles upon the precipice of a magical war, learns to yield her own magic after a memory-wiping-gone-wrong, and finds that her mother’s untimely death might be intertwined to the secret society leading the charge. Already a #1 best-seller, over 3,400 readers have left it with an average of 4.7/5 stars. Head below to peruse all of today’s best Kindle eBook deals.

Other Kindle eBook top picks:

Looking for more hand-picked favorites to add to your personal library? Just head over to our media guide. We’re tracking new deals all the time like VUDU’s cult-classic movie sale from $5, too all of Amazon’s First Reads freebies which you can lock into your Kindle collection at no cost.

More on Legendborn:

After her mother dies in an accident, sixteen-year-old Bree Matthews wants nothing to do with her family memories or childhood home. A residential program for bright high schoolers at UNC–Chapel Hill seems like the perfect escape—until Bree witnesses a magical attack her very first night on campus. A flying demon feeding on human energies. A secret society of so called “Legendborn” students that hunt the creatures down. And a mysterious teenage mage who calls himself a “Merlin” and who attempts—and fails—to wipe Bree’s memory of everything she saw. But when the Legendborn reveal themselves as the descendants of King Arthur’s knights and explain that a magical war is coming, Bree has to decide how far she’ll go for the truth and whether she should use her magic to take the society down—or join the fight.

