Bring home 1-yr. subscriptions to Wired, GQ, Men’s Health, and more starting at $1 today only

-
AmazonMedia
Save now From $1

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering a huge selection of popular print magazine subscriptions starting at just $0.99. Standout titles include everything from GQ to National Geographic, and tons of other iconic magazines at some of the best prices we’ve tracked. If you’ve been looking for extra health tips and workout inspiration, you might find exactly what you’re looking for in Women’s Health or Men’s Health, both down to $3.25 for a 1-year subscription. These two tend to go for as much as $15-$20 for a 1-issue order, with today’s deal undercutting our previous mention by $1.25. These are auto-renewal offers that we’re looking at today, however, so just be sure to cancel at any time before the year is up. Hit the jump to keep reading.

Other notable subscription deals:

Once you’ve picked out some new favorites to peruse at your leisure, or even just to dress up your coffee table with, you won’t want to miss Amazon’s massive Kindle eBook sale starting at just $2. These best-selling books are the perfect way to flesh out your personal library, and find some cozy literary corners to relax into as the nights get a bit longer.

More on Women’s Health magazine:

Empowering women to be the smartest, strongest versions of themselves through actionable and practical advice for her wellness journey. Empowering women to be the smartest, strongest versions of themselves through actionable and practical advice for her wellness journey. Creative, inspirational, and educational visual content. Creative, inspirational, and educational visual content. Thoroughly researched insightful reporting on food, fitness, and fashion.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Media

Here you'll find the best deals on films, tv shows, music and more.

About the Author

Garmin Lily Smartwatch returns to low for only second t...
Apple AirTags have received a rare Amazon discount, sco...
Cozy up with one of these best-selling Kindle eBooks fr...
AirPods Pro return to best price of the year $180 (Reg....
Amazon clears out all of Apple’s official iPhone ...
Blink Mini sees Amazon discount to $25 + up to 33% off ...
Targus’ streamlined Urban Essential Backpack plun...
A BlackWash finish headlines Kershaw’s Gravel Poc...
Show More Comments

Related

Save 50%

Smartphone Accessories: Millennium Falcon 10W Qi Charger $25 (50% off), more

From $8 Learn More
Save now

Garmin Lily Smartwatch returns to low for only second time at $150 (Save 25%), more

From $150 Learn More
Rare savings

Apple AirTags have received a rare Amazon discount, score a 4-pack at $95

$95 Learn More
Save 69%

Cozy up with one of these best-selling Kindle eBooks from just $2 (Up to 69% off)

From $2 Learn More
Reg. $249

AirPods Pro return to best price of the year $180 (Reg. $249)

$180 Learn More
New lows

Amazon clears out all of Apple’s official iPhone 11/Pro/Max cases at new all-time lows from $14

From $14 Learn More
Save now

iPhone 12 Pro Max sees $299 pre-paid discount to new low ahead of Tuesday’s event

$299 off Learn More
Save 33%

Blink Mini sees Amazon discount to $25 + up to 33% off latest indoor/outdoor cams

From $25 Learn More