Bring home 1-yr. subscriptions to Wired, GQ, Men’s Health, and more starting at $1 today only

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering a huge selection of popular print magazine subscriptions starting at just $0.99. Standout titles include everything from GQ to National Geographic, and tons of other iconic magazines at some of the best prices we’ve tracked. If you’ve been looking for extra health tips and workout inspiration, you might find exactly what you’re looking for in Women’s Health or Men’s Health, both down to $3.25 for a 1-year subscription. These two tend to go for as much as $15-$20 for a 1-issue order, with today’s deal undercutting our previous mention by $1.25. These are auto-renewal offers that we’re looking at today, however, so just be sure to cancel at any time before the year is up. Hit the jump to keep reading.

Other notable subscription deals:

Once you’ve picked out some new favorites to peruse at your leisure, or even just to dress up your coffee table with, you won’t want to miss Amazon’s massive Kindle eBook sale starting at just $2. These best-selling books are the perfect way to flesh out your personal library, and find some cozy literary corners to relax into as the nights get a bit longer.

More on Women’s Health magazine:

Empowering women to be the smartest, strongest versions of themselves through actionable and practical advice for her wellness journey. Empowering women to be the smartest, strongest versions of themselves through actionable and practical advice for her wellness journey. Creative, inspirational, and educational visual content. Creative, inspirational, and educational visual content. Thoroughly researched insightful reporting on food, fitness, and fashion.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!