Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Apocalipsis, SketchParty TV, iWriter Pro, more

It’s now time to kick off another work week with all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals. Apple’s AirTags have received a rare Amazon discount alongside iPhone 12 Pro Max deals ahead of tomorrow’s keynote and this price drop on Beats Studio Buds, but for now it’s all about the apps. Highlights of today’s collection include titles like Apocalipsis, QR + BarCode Scanner, SketchParty TV, iWriter Pro, and more. Head below for a closer look at everything.

Today’s Best iOS App Deals

iOS Universal: Lindabu: FREE (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: one sec — take a deep breath: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Buoy Finder NOAA NDBC: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: AddOns Maker for Minecraft PE: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: QR + BarCode Scanner & Maker: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Apocalipsis: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: SketchParty TV: $6 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Wanna Survive: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Shift Keyboard – Swipe & Type: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Moon Calendar: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Buffer Editor – Code Editor: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: iWriter Pro: $5 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: iWriter: $1 (Reg. $3)

Mac: iWriter Pro: $11 (Reg. $12)

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

iOS Universal: DEEMO: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: DEEMO -Reborn-: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Color Wheel: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: ColorCamera – Color Picker: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Big Clock – Pro Time Widgets: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Dream A Little Dream: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Traffix: City Rush: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Mars Info: $2 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Railways!: $1 (Reg. $2)

Mac: Incredibox: $2 (Reg. $4)

More on Apocalipsis:

Let us tell you a story about heartbreak, redemption, and Apocalypse. Help Harry find his beloved one on a journey through a world inspired by medieval beliefs and art. Apocalipsis is a point and click adventure game with a unique artstyle inspired by 15th century engravings. Harry, for whom the loss of his beloved was the end of his world, has to venture out into strange, unwelcoming lands to get her back. On his journey he will meet fantastical creatures, straight from the minds of medieval artists, and ultimately conquer his own personal demons.

