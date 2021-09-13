Upgrade your iPad Pro with the Brydge Pro+ Keyboard with Trackpad from $100 (New lows)

Today only, Brydge Technologies LLC via Amazon is offering its 11.0 Pro+ Wireless iPad Pro Keyboard with Trackpad for $99.99 shipped. Also at Best Buy. Down from its normal going rate of $150 to $200, today’s deal beats our last mention by $20 and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you’re not ready to pay the Magic Keyboard tax, this is a great alternative. You’ll get a wireless Bluetooth keyboard with a built-in trackpad for an on-the-go laptop-like experience. it’s compatible with all three iPad Pro 11-inch models, as well, making it a versatile purchase. Should you have the 2018, 2020, or 2021 12.9-inch iPad Pro, that model Pro+ Wireless Keyboard with Trackpad from Brydge on Amazon and Best Buy is also on sale for $119.99 down from up to $230, with today’s deal also marking a new low that we’ve tracked. Rated 4.1/5 stars and you can take a closer look in our previous coverage.

Consider picking up the OMOTON iPad Keyboard with Sliding Stand to save some serious cash. It’s just $20 on Amazon, which is an 80% price reduction compared to today’s lead deal. Sure, there’s no built-in trackpad and it’s not made to double as a case. But, the more versatile design allows it to work with almost any computer or iPad in production, which could be well worth the cost savings for you.

Speaking of iPad Pro, did you see that Apple’s latest M1-powered 11-inch is on sale from $749? Up to $99 in savings is available right now, but these deals won’t last long, especially with Apple’s event happening tomorrow.

Brydge Pro+ Wireless Keyboard features:

The Brydge Pro+ features an oversized trackpad designed specifically for the touch-first experience on the iPad. Fluid gestures on the trackpad allow users to easily switch between apps, access the app switcher and activate the Dock, Control Center and apps in Slide Over.

