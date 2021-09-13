Bring a set of Bushnell Falcon Binoculars on fall adventures for just $20.50 (Nearly 40% off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering the Bushnell Falcon Binoculars for $20.51 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly around $32.50 at Amazon, and currently fetching slightly more at Walmart, this is nearly 40% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. A perfect option for bird watching and fall adventures, these binoculars feature fully-coated optics, an Instafocus system so you don’t miss those moving targets, non-slip grips, and a 420-foot field of view at 1,000 yards. That’s on top of 7x magnification and a 4+ star rating from over 4,700 Amazon customers. More details below.

When it comes to affordable binoculars, today’s brand name Gold Box option is among the best in the price range. But if you’re just looking for something particularly casual to use for fun when out on a hike or something like that, consider the SkyGenius 10×25 Compact Binoculars. They are currently marked down to just $10 Prime shipped and carry 4+ star ratings from over 1,100 Amazon customers. They might not be quite as robust, but they have a nice 10x magnification and will knock 50% off your spending.

You might want to consider a fitness tracker band for your fall adventures and we have some solid price drops available on the Amazon Halo Band as well as the Garmin Lily Smartwatch. Then swing by our sports/fitness guide for outdoor gear deals, workout equipment discounts, and more.

More on the Bushnell Falcon Binoculars:

Fully coated optics for superior light transmission

Instafocus System for fast focus on moving targets

Non slip rubber grip pads for secure grip in all weather conditions

7X magnification, auto focusing porro prism

35 Millimeter lens diameter, 21 Ounce weight

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!