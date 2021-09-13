DJI’s Pocket 2 4K gimbal camera and Wide Angle Lens sees $50 price drop to $350 shipped

Best Buy is offering the DJI Pocket 2 with Wide Angle Lens for $349.99 shipped. That’s a $50 discount from the going rate of both items combined and marks a new low that we’ve tracked in value here. DJI’s Pocket 2 is the company’s latest handheld stabilized camera, delivering a 3-axis gimbal with 4K camera to your pocket, able to capture buttery smooth video or photos while on the move. With an upgraded sensor that takes 64MP pictures and 4K video with a 20mm f/1.8 lens, this high-quality camera is ready to capture anything you aim it at. There are four built-in microphones and it’s compatible with most smartphones, allowing for easy editing of shots before sharing on social media. Plus, since it’s pocket-sized and only weighs 116 grams, you can take it anywhere. The built-in battery lasts up to 140 minutes on a single charge, as well, letting you enjoy over two hours of recording before it needs to be plugged back in. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Take a closer look in our previous coverage. Head below for more.

If you just want to use your smartphone to capture video, there are lower-cost options that’ll still do a great job. For starters, the recently-released DJI OM5 is a smartphone gimbal with 3-axis stabilization available on Amazon for $159. Or, you could opt for the previous-generation at $129, which is also a #1 best-seller. Really, you can’t go wrong with DJI products, so whichever you get will be a great choice.

Speaking of capturing video with phones, Apple’s iPhone 12 Pro Max is $299 off ahead of tomorrow’s event. You’ll find 4K 60FPS Dolby Vision HDR recording here, as well as 1080p 240FPS for slow-motion. There’s a slew of other great features to love about the iPhone 12 Pro Max, including 5G connectivity, an OLED display, Face ID, and more, so be sure to check out our coverage to take a deeper dive as to what it offers and how you can save.

More on the DJI Pocket 2:

A 3-axis gimbal stabilizes the camera for smooth video on the move. This technology is also great for a crisp photo at any time. The gimbal keeps the camera steady, even for long-exposure shots and in low-light environments.

An upgraded 1/1.7-inch sensor captures images with 64MP photo and 4K video. A sweeping 20mm f/1.8 lens provides a wide, vivid cinematic look.

Consisting of four microphones, DJI Matrix Stereo offers sound recording in different directions, as well as Audio Zoom and SoundTrack, which enhance audio based on the camera’s direction and focus.

