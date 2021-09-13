eufy’s Smart Lock Touch with Wi-Fi bridge delivers five unlocking methods at a low of $170

$170

Today only, as part of its ShellShocker Deals of the Day, Anker via Newegg is offering its eufy Smart Lock Touch bundled with a Wi-Fi bridge for $169.99 shipped with the code 93XRY36 at checkout. WIth a list price of $220 and a sale of $190 at Amazon right now, today’s deal marks a return to the all-time low that we’ve tracked only once before, beating our previous mention by $17. Thanks to the included Wi-Fi bridge, you’ll be able to lock or unlock this unit from anywhere through a phone app. It also features the ability to open with your fingerprint, Bluetooth, a key, or a PIN code, for five total ways to enter your home. There’s a built-in sensor that’ll automatically lock your door once it closes, and with an IP65 weather-proof rating, it’s ready to handle any type of climate you live in. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Learn more in our previous coverage. Head below for more.

Check out the August Smart Lock if you’re wanting to upgrade your smart home on a tighter budget. August doesn’t offer the keypad built-in, and there’s no option for fingerprint unlocking at all, so you’re losing out on those features of today’s lead deal. But, at $105.50 shipped on Amazon, the trade-offs here could be worth it for you.

Don’t forget about the HomeKit-enabled Level Touch and Bolt invisible smart locks that are on sale right now. Pricing starts at $199 and you’ll find Amazon lows available here. These are great if you don’t want to add a bulky smart lock to your front door and offer a more sleek and trimmed-down overall appearance.

More on the eufy Smart Lock Touch:

  • Unlock From Anywhere: Smart Lock Touch now supports Wi-Fi. Set up the included Wi-Fi Bridge to lock and unlock Smart Lock Touch right from your phone, no matter where you are.
  • Fingerprint Identification: Smart Lock recognizes your fingerprint in just 0.3 seconds, and unlocks your door in 1 second. Faster than fumbling your keys.
  • 5 Ways to Unlock: Open smart fingerprint door lock in an instant using your fingerprint, unlock with the eufy Security app via Bluetooth or Wi-Fi, or by using either the electronic keypad or the key.

