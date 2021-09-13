LEGO’s new adidas Originals Superstar on sale for first time when you buy a pair for $145, more

After LEGO and adidas’ ongoing collaborations culminated earlier this summer with the launch of a brick-built pair of kicks, we’re tracking the very first discount on the recent set. Zavvi is now offering a pair of the LEGO adidas Originals Superstar sneakers for $144.99 shipped when adding two to your cart. Normally fetching $80 each, this is a new all-time low and a rare chance to bring a complete set of these iconic kicks to your collection. Stacking up to 731 pieces, the LEGO adidas Originals Superstar stack up to a life-sized pair of shoes, just made out of bricks. Alongside a display stand, there’s even a real shoelace to tie the build together. With the ability to be rebuilt into both left and right shoes, getting two means you can add a pair of the iconic sneakers to your collection. Get all of the details on the unique set in our launch coverage and then head below for more.

Other notable LEGO deals:

While you can still go score LEGO’s new Marvel Collectible minifigures that are finally back in stock, we’re also still tracking discounts on nearly all of the buildable Star Wars helmets from $46. Speaking of, we followed up our report from last week on the Mandalorian helmet with news that 2022 would see either a Luke Rebel Pilot or AT-AT Driver set join the lineup.

LEGO adidas Originals Superstar features:

Add a surprising new addition to your sneaker collection with this LEGO® adidas Originals Superstar (10282) model. In this never-seen-before LEGO offering, you’ll be recreating the iconic sneaker from LEGO elements to make a collectible display piece that’s sure to spark conversations.

