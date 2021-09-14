Might as well grab this Kryptonite Key Cable Bike Lock at under $5 (Reg. $16)

Walmart is now offering the Kryptonite 12mm Key Cable Bicycle Lock for just $4.96 with free shipping in orders over $35 or with Walmart+ (free trial here). Regularly $16, with similar models fetching even more at Amazon, today’s deal is the lowest we can find by a long shot. If you or someone you know commutes with a bike, you might was well scoop this one up at under $5. Made of a flexible steel with a vinyl covering to protect your bike, it comes with two keys and a lock transport bracket alongside the 6-foot cable length and a solid lifetime warranty. Rated 4+ stars. More details below. 

Now, you will find a few options on Amazon for slightly less than today’s lead deal, but not by much. Considering those options don’t carry as trustworthy a brand name, it might be a good idea to stick with the Kryptonite considering it’s particularly affordable price tag today. 

Speaking of staying active, dive into today’s home gym Gold Box sale with up to 20% off treadmills and more from $224. Then head over to our sports/fitness deal hub for more including this Sunny Health & Fitness climbing elliptical and the Bowflex Max Trainer M8 Elliptical, just to name a couple. 

We are also still seeing some great deals on fitness tracking Apple Watch SE models at new lows alongside everything else in our Apple guide ahead of today’s keynote presentation. 

More on the Kryptonite Key Cable Bicycle Lock:

Keep your bike safe when you’re out and about with the Kryptonite Key Cable. This item is made with flexible steel and features a vinyl covering to protect your bike against scratches. This security cable lock comes with two keys and a lock transport bracket. One key is lighted for extra convenience. This lock comes with a lifetime warranty, as well as an optional Key safe program, where you can receive 2 free keys.

