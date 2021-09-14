Samsung’s Super AMOLED Galaxy Tab S7+ falls to new low from $649 (Up to $201 off)

Amazon is now offering Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S7+ for $649 shipped. Normally going for $850, today’s $201 price drop marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked, falling more than $80 under our previous mention. Higher storage models are also available at $150 off. Centered on the 12.4-inch 120Hz super AMOLED display, the Galaxy Tab S7+ makes a great home media tablet for anyone looking to branch away from Apple’s offerings. You’ll find S Pen support here for digital art creation or general notetaking, as well as wireless keyboard support for working on-the-go. The whole thing is powered by an octa-core processor with 128GB of onboard storage, though that can be boosted to a full terabyte with a microSD card. Over 8,000 customers have left it with an average of 4.8/5 stars. Head below for more.

Looking for something a little more basic? Samsung’s Galaxy Tab A is a popular option for streaming Netflix, enjoying content, and more. The 64GB model rings up at $180, so it’s certainly a more budget-focused choice than the premium S7+, and comes prepared with 13-hour battery life, an 8-inch HD display, and up to 512GB of microSD storage. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 13,000 Amazon shoppers.

IN the market for a new laptop? The Galaxy Book Pro also comes equipped with an AMOLED display, alongside S Pen support, Wi-Fi 6E, and some suped-up 11th Generation Intel chips to boot. Plus, we’re currently tracking new all-time lows on a few models at up to $275 off. Otherwise, you might want to check out this morning’s deal on Apple’s last generation iPad Pros from $769 shipped.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ features:

With the Samsung 12.4″ Galaxy Tab S7+ 128GB Tablet, you’ll be able to watch movies, sketch drawings, and edit photos on the 12.4″ Super AMOLED display, which features a 2800 x 1752 resolution. Now featuring a 120 Hz refresh rate, the Galaxy Tab S7+ provides smooth scrolling and an immersive gaming experience. The included S Pen is improved, now featuring a rounded form factor and an elongated tip, providing a natural writing and drawing experience.

