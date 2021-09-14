Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: ABBYY Business Card Reader Pro, LunarSight, more

We are now ready to gather up all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals ahead of this afternoon’s Apple keynote. Deals on AirTags are still live alongside Best Buy’s 1-day Apple flash sale and this $150 price drop on 12.9- and 11-inch iPad Pros, but for now it’s on to the apps. Today’s collection is headlined by titles like ABBYY Business Card Reader Pro, FineReader Pro: PDF Scanner, Infinite Flight Simulator, LunarSight, and much more. Hit the jump or a closer look. 

Today’s Best iOS App Deals

iOS Universal: Flowing ~ Meditation in Nature: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Blur background.: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: ṖreSETS: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Infinite Flight Simulator: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: LunarSight: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: MicSwap Pro Microphone Modeler: $14 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Galaxy Genome: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: FineReader Pro: PDF Scanner: $29 (Reg. $60)

iOS Universal: ABBYY Business Card Reader Pro: $29 (Reg. $60)

Mac: PopDo: $5 (Reg. $10)

Today’s best game deals: Rare Replay $7.50, Hitman 3 $30, classic SEGA titles, more

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

iOS Universal: Lindabu: FREE (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: one sec — take a deep breath: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Buoy Finder NOAA NDBC: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: AddOns Maker for Minecraft PE: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: QR + BarCode Scanner & Maker: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Apocalipsis: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: SketchParty TV: $6 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Wanna Survive: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Shift Keyboard – Swipe & Type: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Moon Calendar: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Buffer Editor – Code Editor: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: iWriter Pro: $5 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: iWriter: $1 (Reg. $3)

Mac: iWriter Pro: $11 (Reg. $12)

More on ABBYY Business Card Reader:

ABBYY Business Card Reader easily & simply captures & stores contact from business cards in 25 languages to your smartphone and tablet. BCR allows for cards to be automatically photographed, cropped and saved in 30% less time. The recognized data can be saved in either your device Contacts or in the app own digital storage.

