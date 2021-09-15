Amazfit’s T-Rex smartwatch with 20 day battery life nears all-time low at $90 (Reg. $140)

Today only, as part of its ShellShocker Deals of the Day, Amazfit via Newegg is offering its T-Rex Smartwatch for $89.99 shipped. Down from its $140 list price, $110 going rate at Amazon, and $100 last mention, today’s deal comes within $5 of the lowest price that we’ve tracked and is the second-best we’ve seen all-time. You’ll find that Amazfit somehow packed a 1.3-inch AMOLED color display, up to 20 days of battery life, and fitness tracking capabilities within this budget-focused smartwatch. Plus, it pairs with either Android or iOS, allowing for a versatile experience. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 9,300 happy customers. Head below for more.

Use a fraction of your savings to pick up this 4-pack of tempered glass screen protectors for just $11 on Amazon. They’re made specifically for the T-Rex and fit the display perfectly. As a watch, you’ll likely bang it around while working on projects or just walking around. Using a tempered glass screen protector helps prevent scratches, and can even help avoid cracking the actual display in some circumstances. Plus, with four protectors included, when one gets damaged you can easily swap it out for another.

Don’t forget to check out our fitness tracker guide for other ways to save. There, you’ll spot deals like the Amazon Halo Band at $70, which is a 30% discount. Plus, Garmin’s wide-ranging wearable sale starts at $150 with various models available.

Amazfit T-Rex Smartwatch features:

Amazfit T-Rex smartwatch passed 12 military grade certifications, ensuring its robustness and resistance to harsh environments.

A deep power optimization give the Amazfit T-Rex a longer battery life of up to 20 hours on a single charge with continuous GPS & 20 days with daily use. Stays with the user over the long haul.

The Amazfit T-Rex uses a 1.3” AMOLED color screen which supports always-on display, making important information available simply by raising your wrist.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!