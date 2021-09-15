This #1 best-selling waterproof car trash can just hit $11 Prime shipped (Reg. $13)

-
$11

EPFamily Direct (98% lifetime positive feedback from 224,000+) via Amazon is offering its epauto Waterproof Car Trash Can for $10.97 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 15% off the typical rate there and marks the second-best price we have tracked in over a year. This handy car trash can features a collapsible design that’s paired with a 2-gallon capacity. You’ll also benefit from a waterproof lining that prevents accidental leaks from occurring. Three mesh pockets can also be found along the side, providing storage for an umbrella, tissues, and the list goes on. The entire thing spans 8.25 by 6.75 by 10.5 inches. This #1 best-seller has garnered an average 4.7/5 star rating from more than 42,000 Amazon shoppers.

While you’re at it, why not reinvest today’s savings in a package of Armor All Original Protectant Wipes at $4 Prime shipped? With 30 ready-to-use wipes inside, you’ll be able to keep your car looking its best for quite a while. These are made to renew and revitalize everything from vinyl to rubber, plastic, and more.

Keep your cleaning streak going when you free up space using three bike storage hooks at $13 Prime shipped. Oh, and you may also be interested in this digital tire pressure gauge multi-tool at $6.50 in addition to a Kryptonite Key Cable Bike Lock at under $5 or this 16-piece carbon-steel file tool set for $20.

epauto Waterproof Car Trash Can features:

  • 2.0 Gallon Capacity Big Trash Bin to Maintain Your Vehicle Clean, Organized, Free of Trash. Trash Bags Not included.
  • Built-in Waterproof Interior with Good Structure to keep the Bin Away from Collapse.
  • Lid with Elastic Opening to Remain Trash Out of Sight While Keeping Acess the Bin Easily.

