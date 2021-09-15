Golf Digest magazine just hit one of the best prices ever: 2-yrs. for $5 (Reg. $40) + more

DiscountMags has now launched is Deals of the Week with some rock-bottom pricing on Golf Digest magazine, Dwell, and more starting from just $2.50 per year. While our particularly notable deal on The Economist is still live from earlier this week, today’s offers are rivaling the best prices we have ever tracked on select titles. Read on for more details.

The weekly deals on tap right now are not to be missed. If you or someone you know is into golf, or might need a refresh on their Golf Digest subscription, now’s the time to do it. Currently $20 per year at Amazon, you can now lock-in a 2-year subscription (or add an additional 2-years to an existing one) for just $4.99 with free delivery and no sales tax. That’s just $2.50 per year and among the lowest prices we have tracked, Black Friday included.

From “beginners to low-handicappers,” Golf Digest covers everything from “how-to” articles and equipment rankings to articles from the pros including “Phil Mickelson, Rickie Fowler, Paula Creamer and Tom Watson.” It delivers “monthly content on how to play, what to play and where to play.”

Just make sure you browse through the rest of the Deals of the Week sale as you’ll also find rock-bottom pricing available on Dwell magazine, Conde Nast Traveler, and more.

Here’s our ongoing deal on The Economist, your Amazon First Reads September eBook freebies and our September Reading List 2021.

More on Golf Digest:

