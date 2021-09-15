Golf Digest magazine just hit one of the best prices ever: 2-yrs. for $5 (Reg. $40) + more

-
Mediadiscountmags
85% off $2.50/yr.

DiscountMags has now launched is Deals of the Week with some rock-bottom pricing on Golf Digest magazine, Dwell, and more starting from just $2.50 per year. While our particularly notable deal on The Economist is still live from earlier this week, today’s offers are rivaling the best prices we have ever tracked on select titles. Read on for more details. 

The weekly deals on tap right now are not to be missed. If you or someone you know is into golf, or might need a refresh on their Golf Digest subscription, now’s the time to do it. Currently $20 per year at Amazon, you can now lock-in a 2-year subscription (or add an additional 2-years to an existing one) for just $4.99 with free delivery and no sales tax. That’s just $2.50 per year and among the lowest prices we have tracked, Black Friday included. 

From “beginners to low-handicappers,” Golf Digest covers everything from “how-to” articles and equipment rankings to articles from the pros including “Phil Mickelson, Rickie Fowler, Paula Creamer and Tom Watson.” It delivers “monthly content on how to play, what to play and where to play.”

Just make sure you browse through the rest of the Deals of the Week sale as you’ll also find rock-bottom pricing available on Dwell magazine, Conde Nast Traveler, and more

Here’s our ongoing deal on The Economist, your Amazon First Reads September eBook freebies and our September Reading List 2021

More on Golf Digest:

It speaks to golf enthusiasts of all abilities—from beginners to low-handicappers—helping them improve and enjoy the game more. Each month, Golf Digest provides “how-to” articles by an unparalleled team of the game’s top playing editors and teaching professionals, from Phil Mickelson, Rickie Fowler, Paula Creamer and Tom Watson to Butch Harmon, David Leadbetter, Jim McLean and Sean Foley. Golf Digest also provides the game’s most in-depth and unbiased equipment rankings—the Hot List—and is the No. 1 authority for golf course rankings.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Media

Here you'll find the best deals on films, tv shows, music and more.

discountmags

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Lifetime Plex Pass lets you watch content offline and s...
Apple’s latest movie sale has $10 Pixar flicks, $...
Land a year of The Economist magazine at up to $170 off...
VUDU heads into the weekend with over 200 cult-classic ...
Apple’s latest weekend movie sale discounts the M...
Cooking magazines on sale from $4/yr.: Taste of Home, F...
Apple’s latest TV show sale is packed with Seinfeld, ...
Amazon First Reads September eBook freebies (Reg. $6)
Show More Comments

Related

2021 low

1byone’s turntable upgrades your Hi-Fi setup with bundled 36W bookshelf speakers at $229.50

$229.50 Learn More
1-year low

This 48-piece DIY kit bundles a 14-in-1 multi-tool, 15-in-1 bike tool, and more: $25 (Reg. $35)

$25 Learn More
Save 40%

Nike Jordan sneakers, tees, shorts, and more are up to 40% off from $14

From $14 Learn More
38% off

This magnetic wristband keeps it all within reach at $6 Prime shipped (All-time low, 38% off)

$6 Learn More
Reg. $140

Amazfit’s T-Rex smartwatch with 20 day battery life nears all-time low at $90 (Reg. $140)

$90 Learn More

Oakywood MagSafe iPhone 13 wood cases go up for pre-order with cherry and walnut finishes

New (ANOVA)ᴿᴱᴰ Sous Vide Precision Cookers donate to fight AIDS, COVID, and more

Take your favorite Xbox games on the go with new console + cloud-streaming options