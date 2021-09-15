Goodyear 40-ft. Extension Cord Reel $116.50 (Reg. $160) + more from $44 in today’s Gold Box

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 29% off hose and cord reels from Goodyear, ReelWorks and more. One standout is the Goodyear Extension Cord Reel (12AWG x 40-ft.) for $116.49 shipped. This one typically sells in the $160 or more range with today’s deal being the lowest we can find and a match for the second-best price we have ever tracked on Amazon. Ready for indoor or outdoor use, this handy cable reel neatly stows 40-feet of extension cable that can lock the cord at any desired length. Great for use around the yard, the workshop, and more, it also has a 54-inch lead-in cord, adjustable cable stopper, a light-up tap, and a circuit breaker for safety. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More deals and details below.

If the reel mechanism isn’t of interest to you here, just score a 50-foot Woods Outdoor Heavy Duty All- Weather Extension Cord for $25.50 and call it a day. This one can be used anywhere around your property, will save you a small fortune, and carries stellar ratings from over 3,400 Amazon customers.

Browse through rest of today’s Gold Box Goodyear and ReelWorks sale for additional options starting from $44 shipped and with up to 29% in savings.

Then check out these meross HomeKit RGB Light Strip deals before you dive into our smart home guide where you’ll find some particularly intelligent ways to get power around your property like Etekcity’s Alexa-ready smart dual outlet and more. Just be sure to browse through these rare deals on Level Touch and Bolt invisible HomeKit Smart Locks as well.

More on the Goodyear Extension Cord Reel:

REEL SPECS – The 12AWG x 40′ Foot 3C/SJTOW Cord and LED Lightup Triple Tap (S3) Connector; The 3 Core Wire Grounded Cable is rated at 15A 125VAC 1875W 60Hz; cETLus, Intertek GS Listed approved and certified, including quality tested

UNIQUE FEATURES – This reel utilizes a NEMA 5-15R/NEMA 5-15P 3-prong plug, Lightup Tap and includes a 54″ inch Lead-in Cord; Adjustable Cable Stopper and 2 Non Snag Rollers to reduce cord abrasion; Circut Breaker included to protect reel and operator

