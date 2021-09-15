Nike Jordan sneakers, tees, shorts, and more are up to 40% off from $14

Nike is getting a jump of fall fashion savings with its selection of Jordan sneakers, shorts, tees, and more up to 40% off. One of our favorite styles has to be these ‘Why Not’ Zer0.4 sneakers for $77.97 shipped. Normally fetching at least $130, today’s massive 40% cut marks the best price we’ve tracked and the best available. Featuring some bold colors and geometric cutouts on the uppers, these futuristic sneakers are ahead of the game in terms of comfort and style. You’ll find a double-stack of Nike’s Zoom cushioning system in the toe here, to help you perform at your peak on the court or on the daily. Currently rated 4.3/5 stars. You can hit the jump to peruse the rest of today’s top picks or take a look at the entire sale for yourself right here.

Speed is Russell Westbrook’s not-so-secret weapon. He out-hustles the competition, building momentum and muscling his way onto the highlight reel. Cue the Jordan ‘Why Not?’ Zer0.4, the first to feature double-stacked Zoom in the forefoot. It’s an extra-responsive cushioning system that’s designed to help him transform his speed into force and focus his attack.

