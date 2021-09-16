Apple rolls out latest collection of discounted TV show complete series: Good Place and more

Following up all of the Pixar flicks that went on sale earlier in the week, Apple is back with its latest TV show sale. Courtesy of iTunes, you’ll find a series of complete series and up to date collections ranging from more recent favorites of The Good Place and What We Do in the Shadows to classics like Sex and the City, Buffy The Vampire Slayer, and Parks and Recreation. But there’s also plenty more, so be sure to check out everything below the fold.

Apple’s latest TV show sale is packed with favorites

Apple’s latest TV show complete series sale is packed with some notable titles. Marking some of the best prices to date and lowest of the year, everything will also become a permanent addition to your collection, making today’s sale a notable chance to finally lock-in your favorite series before it disappears from streaming services.

But if it’s movies you’re looking to add to the digital library, earlier this week Apple rolled out a series of $10 Pixar films to go alongside action titles and more. Not to mention, there’s also the latest $1 HD rental still up for the taking, too.

