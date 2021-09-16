Bring home an OXO Brew Pour-Over Coffee Maker at just $13 Prime shipped (25% off)

Amazon is now offering the OXO Brew Pour-Over Coffee Maker for $12.96 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly as much as $17, this is a new 2021 low, among the lowest prices we have ever tracked, and the best we can find. This is one pour-over setup that requires little to no effort outside of adding coffee and dropping some water in the tank. The auto-drip setup handles everything from there with a “precise hole pattern to distribute water evenly over coffee grounds.” A series of easy to read measurement markings (up to 12-ounces) are complemented by the dual function lid that “helps retain heat while brewing and can also be used a drip tray.” Rated 4+ stars from nearly 5,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

Considering this is already one of the most affordable pour-over options from a brand name, you might want to to put some of your savings towards some extra paper coffee filters here. These Melitta options start from just over $4 Prime shipped and carry solid ratings from over 12,000 Amazon customers.

Then drop by our home goods guide for more kitchen deals like today’s air fryer oven offers from $50 and this Amazon Moen fixture sale from $5. We also have ongoing deals on the Dash Everyday Deluxe Griddle, the brand’s Delish stand mixer, and out first look at the new (ANOVA)ᴿᴱᴰ Sous Vide Precision Cookers.

You’ll also want to dive into the new Pottery Barn x Peanuts Halloween collection ahead of next month’s festivities while you’re at it.

More on the OXO Brew Pour-Over Coffee Maker:

Creates consistent, flavorful cups of pour-over coffee with minimal effort

Auto-drip tank precisely controls the water flow rate for a consistent, well-balanced brew, there’s no need to stand by with a kettle

Water tank features a precise hole pattern to distribute water evenly over coffee grounds

2 different hole sizes automatically regulate water distribution for ideal brew time

Measurement markings on Tank show exactly how much water to add up to 12 Ounce

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!