Chefman’s steel Toast-Air Oven and Air Fryer now up to $60 off at $90 + more from $50

Amazon is now offering the Chefman Toast-Air 6-Slice Convection Toaster Oven and Air Fryer for $89.99 shipped. Also matched as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Regularly $150 at Best Buy, today’s offer is $60 or 40% off the going rate, matching our previous deal price, and the best we can find. This is also matching the Amazon all-time low as well. With the ability to bake, broil, convection bake, convection broil, toast, and warm, this model makes for a great countertop cooker when you don’t want to fire up the main range. Better yet, it also doubles as an air fryer with adjustable temperature settings from 200- to 450-degrees and a series of dishwasher-safe add-ons: broil pan, flat wire rack, air fry basket, and removable crumb tray, alongside the 20-liter interior. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below.

This Oster Compact Countertop Oven With Air Fryer comes in at $80 shipped and carries solid 4+ star ratings. It includes a similar feature set but with a smaller overall capacity and some additional savings to match. Otherwise, just scoop up this $35 Chefman air fryer and call it a day.

More air fryer deals:

More on the Chefman Toast-Air Oven and Air Fryer:

FRY WITH THE POWER OF AIR: Use the Air Fryer Mode to create healthy and delicious food, with deep fried crispiness. Enjoy your favorite fried food without the calories or smell associated with deep frying. The high-speed fans speed up baking & provide that desired fried finish & flavor.

FOR ALL YOUR COOKING NEEDS: This versatile 7-in-1 appliance air fries, bakes, broils, convection bakes, convection broils, toasts, and warms. Temperature range of 200-450°F makes it easy to achieve a healthy, crispy, fried finish using at least 98% less oil than traditional fryers. Make better-for-you fries that are just as crispy and tasty, roast a

