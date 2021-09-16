This 100-quart Coleman ice chest is ready for fall camping trips at low of $81 (Reg. $100)

Amazon is offering the Coleman 100-quart Ice Chest for $80.90 shipped. Usually going for about $100, today’s discount is just one of a handful we’ve tracked and marks a new all-time low. While the warm weather might be turning chilly soon, a dependable ice chest can be a solid investment for all seasons. This model boasts ice retention for up to 5 days in 90-degree heat, so it’ll be more than ready for any fall camping trips, cookouts, bonfires, or other events. Other notable features include heavy-duty wheels and handles for easy transport, a few cupholders, and of course, a massive 160-can capacity. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 650 customers.

Whether you’re storing Thanksgiving leftovers or getting ready for the campsite, having some trusty food storage containers on hand is a must. Personally, I’m a fan of these Rubbermaid Brilliance containers. They’re leak-proof, microwave safe, and carry fantastic ratings on Amazon. This 4.7-cup 2-container set rings up for $14, so they could be a great investment for some of today’s savings.

Then, head on over to our home goods guide. We’re always tracking new deals for the kitchen and beyond, like these mixology bartending kits from $20, or this stainless steel charcoal grill at 38% off. Plus, we just tracked a great deal on Amazon’s #1 best-selling hatchet to get you int he wood-chopping spirit this fall.

Coleman 100-quart ice chest features:

  • FULLY INSULATED: Lid and body Keeps the Ice up to 5 days in temperatures as high as 90°F
  • FOR THE LONG HAUL: Heavy-duty 6-inch wheels and durable tow & swing-up handles designed for easy transport
  • Have-A-Seat LID: Closed lid supports up to 250 lbs.
  • STAIN-RESISTANT LINER: For easy cleanup; leakproof channel drain plug
  • LARGE CAPACITY: Holds up to 160 cans
  • LEAKPROOF: Channel drain plug

