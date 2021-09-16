Cricut’s Explore Air 2 is perfect for holiday card making at $169 (Reg. $199)

Amazon is offering the Cricut Explore Air 2 for $169 shipped. Down from its $199 normal going rate, today’s deal marks a return to its all-time low that we’ve only tracked a handful of times in the past. The Cricut Explore Air 2 is the perfect machine for making custom cards for the upcoming holiday season. Whether you want the Cricut to write out the cards with a pen or cut out shapes with paper, it can do it all. The Explore Air 2 has the ability to cut over 100 different materials in all, making it a versatile purchase. Cricut’s ecosystem is quite robust when it comes to offerings compatible with the Explore Air 2, as it even works with the company’s Mug Press and other Infusable Ink projects. You also don’t have to have a powerful computer to run the Cricut Explore Air 2, as it can be powered by an iPad, iPhone, or Android device over Bluetooth. Rated 4.8/5 stars and is a #1 best-seller at Amazon. Head below for more.

While Cricut makes its own pens and markers for you to use, just $7 gets a 3-pack of adapters that allows you to insert multiple sized Sharpies. Designed for Fine Point or Ultra Fine Point markers as well as Art Pens, these adapters are a must-have accessory in any Cricut owner’s arsenal. We have a set for our two Makers and absolutely love using them, as there are far more Sharpie colors than what Cricut offers. Plus, you can buy single Sharpie markers while Cricut’s only comes in multi-packs.

Did you see that Apple’s all-new 9th-generation 10.2-inch iPad is already on sale? That’s right, it’s pre-order season, and the discounts are already rolling in. It’s down to $299 right now, which is a $30 discount from its retail price. This is a great way to use Cricut’s Design Space to both create your projects and bring them to life, since the Explore Air 2 pairs over Bluetooth to both tablets and laptops.

More on the Cricut Explore Air 2:

The Circuit Explore Air 2 is your personal DIY cutting machine. It will flawlessly cut over 100 plus different types of materials including premium vinyl, iron on and htv vinyl, cardstock, faux leather, adhesive foils, specialty paper, poster board and more

The Circuit Explore Air 2 makes it so easy to create a wide arrange of DIY projects. Make custom stickers, personalized home decor, home-made gifts and party favors, unique greeting cards, custom designed apparel, and more

Each machine includes a Circuit Premium Fine Point Blade and Housing, a Circuit 12 inch x12 inch Light Grip Adhesive Cutting Mat (perfect for vinyl and htv projects), a Circuit Black Fine Point Pen, access to Circuit’s design software Design Space, and a 2 week free trial to Circuit Access

