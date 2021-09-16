Get a 12-month PlayStation Plus subscription and $20 store credit for $50

Own a Sony console? While you can definitely buy individual games and enjoy the single-player experience, there is much more to explore with PlayStation Plus. Right now, you can pick up a 12-month subscription for only $49.99 with code PLAYSTATION10 and receive $20 back in store credit via 9to5Toys Specials. 

Whether you are the proud owner of a new PS5 or still rocking the portable Vita, the PlayStation franchise offers many ways to play. Rated at 4.8 out of 5 stars on Amazon, PlayStation Plus opens up many new opportunities, thanks to unlimited online multiplayer. 

That means you can battle friends with lightsabers in Star Wars: Battlefront, or challenge them on the soccer pitch in Fifa 21. These are just a few of the countless online multiplayer titles available to PS Plus subscribers.

In addition, PlayStation Plus members get to download two free games every month, along with exclusive packs. This means you always have something fresh on your hard drive, without having to spend crazy money just to try new titles.

Cloud storage is another major perk of your PlayStation Plus subscription. This allows you to store save files online, and sync them between devices — ideal for playing on a friend’s device. Members even get access to exclusive discounts, worth more than your subscription. 

Order today for just $49.99 with code PLAYSTATION10 to get your 12-month subscription, and you will receive $20 in store credit within 14 days of your purchase (returns not included).

