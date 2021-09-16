Stack discounts to score GOOLOO’s 1200A/12V Car Jump Starter from $45 (New low, 36% off)

GOOLOO (99% lifetime positive feedback from 12,000+) via Amazon is offering its 1200A/12V Car Jump Starter for $45 shipped with an instant $10 off discount for Prime members in addition to an on-page 50% off coupon. While this new release is listed at $100, we’ve found that similar units in Amazon’s best-seller list go for closer to $70. Even so, today’s deal shaves 36% off and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. Now that warm weather is winding down, the last thing you want is to be stranded by a dead battery in uncomfortable temperatures. This portable jump starter works on vehicles with up to 7L gas or 5.5L diesel engines, which covers a majority of cars and trucks on the road. It’ll also double as a 18000mAh portable battery to recharge your devices, making it work double duty depending on what you need. Rated reputable brand.

If you tend to always be around others that can give you a jump, perhaps your money would be better spent on a pair of AmazonBasics Jumper Cables at $12 Prime shipped. With nearly 9,000 reviews so far, these have garnered a high rating that averages out to 4.7/5 stars. Bear in mind that you’ll need access to a running vehicle in order for these to give your car the power it needs to start.

While you’re at it, why not also grab this #1 best-selling waterproof car trash at $11 Prime shipped? And if you are looking for alternative ways to get from A to B, the Gotrax G Pro 3 Electric Scooter is $90 off. For those of you that prefer to use a bike, this folding lock is down to $20. Oh, and don’t forget that this 48-piece DIY kit includes a 15-in-1 bike tool at $25.

GOOLOO 1200A/12V Car Jump Starter features:

The GOOLOO GP37-Plus portable car battery jump starter power pack with 1200A peak current amps will jump start most 12V vehicles up to 7.0L gas or 5.5L diesel. It is fully charged in 5 hours and can stand by for more than 3 months.

Get an all-in-one car starter, power bank and LED flashlight at an affordable price. The performance of this GOOLOO portable car battery jump starter power pack was just as capable as many of the high-end model and can meet the needs of most people.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!