Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Hidden Folks, Depello, Starlight, and more

We are now ready to gather all of Thursday’s best deals on Mac and iOS apps. The new iPhone 13 accessories keep on coming, but we are also tracking notable price drops on Apple’s official Leather MagSafe Wallet and the brand new 9th-generation 10.2-inch iPad, plus even more right here. But for now it’s on the app deals highlighted by titles like Hidden Folks, Eggggg, Depello – color splash photos, Starlight – Explore the Stars, and much more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Mac and iOS app deals. 

Today’s Best iOS App Deals

iOS Universal: Depello – color splash photos: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Starlight – Explore the Stars: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: StockOrbit: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Hidden Folks: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Eggggg: $5 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: aWallet Cloud Password Manager: $3 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Through the Darkest of Times: $4 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: LookUp: English dictionary: $8 (Reg. $10)

Mac: Brain App: $4 (Reg. $5)

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

iOS Universal: KEV: White Balance Meter: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Safety Photo+Video Pro: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Calendar 366: Events & Tasks: $2 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Away ~ Nature Sounds to Sleep: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Quick Fav Dial – Smart Dialer: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Text Only For Instagram: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Cubasis 3: $25 (Reg. $50)

Mac: After Focus: FREE (Reg. $10)

More on Hidden Folks:

Game of the Year (2017) on the App Store! Search for hidden folks in hand-drawn, interactive, miniature landscapes. Unfurl tent flaps, cut through bushes, slam doors, and poke some crocodiles! Rooooaaaarrrr!!!!! A strip of targets shows you what to look for. Click on a target for a hint, and find enough to unlock the next area.

