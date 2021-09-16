Razer Nommo Pro speaker system delivers THX audio to your battlestation at $110 off

Amazon now offers the Razer Nommo Pro Gaming Desktop Speaker System for $490.12 shipped. While you’d normally pay $600, today’s offer stacks up to $110 in savings and is one of the very first price cuts to date. This also comes within $5 of the all-time low set once before. While we often feature plenty of ways to upgrade the visuals and typing experience of your battlestation, audio is something that is often forgotten. If that’s been the case for your setup, Razer Nommo Pro is certainly the solution thanks to its THX-certified audio with Dolby Virtual surround sound and a dedicated downward-firing subwoofer. There’s of course Razer’s signature Chroma RGB lighting which rounds out the package with your choice of Bluetooth, USB, 3.5mm, or optical connectivity. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 195 customers and you can dive into our Chroma Cave coverage for a closer look at what to expect.

If the THX-certified audio and dedicated subwoofer aren’t quite the premium features you need for the battlestation, going with the standard Razer Nommo Chroma at $130 is great alternative. You’re still going to be elevating the desktop sound quality, just with a more affordable package. This 2-channel speaker array ditches the Bluetooth connectivity found above, but still packs much of the same Chroma lighting. Dive into our review right here for a closer look.

Complete your setup by bringing Dell’s latest 27-inch 1440p 165Hz gaming monitor into the mix. With a sale price that delivers a new all-time low at Amazon of $285, this display arrives with plenty of notable specs for the price. Though our PC gaming guide is also packed with additional discounts worth your attention, too.

More on the Razer Nommo Pro Speakers:

Phenomenal gaming speakers need to do more than just be loud, they need depth and range to transport you to another universe. Whether you’re on a battlefield dodging shells or holding your breath during a horror movie, every little sound adds to the tapestry of the experience. The Razer Nommo Pro is fitted with premium components like 3-inch drivers coated with Dupont Kevlar fiber drivers and silk woven tweeters, then tuned by dedicated engineers at THX to bring out the speakers’ full potential. All this so you’re guaranteed to hear the full range – big clean audio perfect for all your entertainment.

