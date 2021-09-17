Discover your family tree, 23andMe’s Ancestry DNA test kit hits Amazon low at $59 (Reg. $99)

-
Amazon23andMe
Reg. $99 $59

Woot via Amazon is now offering the 23andMe Ancestry + Traits Service DNA test kit for $59 shipped. Regularly $99, this is $40 or 40% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. It is also $20 below our previous mention from last month and a new Amazon all-time low. With access to data from over 2,000 regions across the planet, this test kit traces your lineage back as far as possible to help build out your family tree. It also optionally offers up details on living relatives and genetic traits that make you who you are, with no hidden fees to worry about after purchase. You just follow the instructions and send your sample in with included test kit, then wait for results. Rated 4+ stars from over 21,000 Amazon customers. More details below. 

With today’s sizable price drop, the 23andMe option above is now at the lowest price we can find among the more popular options out there. Even the usually more affordable MyHeritage DNA Test Kit is now at the same price at today’s lead deal. If you’re looking 

Then go dive into some of this morning’s headliner price drops including Apple’s all-new iPad mini 2021, this offer on the Google Nest Hello Video Doorbell, and up to $140 off Apple Watch Series 6, plus even more here

We also have some great deals live on the new elago iPhone 13 cases as well as Apple’s MagSafe Charger, and a new low on Acer’s Spin 311 Touchscreen Chromebook

More on the 23andMe Ancestry + Traits Service:

ANCESTRY FEATURES: Know your personal story in a whole new way. Discover your ancestry composition and where in the world your DNA is from across 2000+ regions. Discover the origins of your maternal and paternal ancestors and how they moved around the world over thousands of years. Discover when different ancestries were introduced into your DNA and how many generations ago you had an ancestor that was descended from a single population or ethnicity.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

23andMe

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

JETech iPhone 13 cases and screen protectors now up to ...
Save 20% on Treatlife outdoor smart plugs, light strips...
eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 15C MAX smart robotic vacuum drops...
Not sold on Series 7? Go save up to $140 on Apple Watch...
Picture-perfect coffee awaits: These popular immersion ...
This 100-quart Coleman ice chest is ready for fall camp...
Prep for fall with this #1 best-selling 17.5-inch split...
Mixology and more bartender tool kits with wooden stand...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $200+

Igloo’s steel on-demand hot and cold water dispenser now $154 at Amazon (Reg. up to $360)

$154 Learn More

DEWALT’s 12-in. brushless chainsaw makes tree trimming easy at $99, more in New Green Deals

50% off

JETech iPhone 13 cases and screen protectors now up to 50% off with deals from $5

From $5 Learn More
Save 20%

Save 20% on Treatlife outdoor smart plugs, light strips, and more from $16

From $16 Learn More
Orig. $280

eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 15C MAX smart robotic vacuum drops to $130 (Refurb, Orig. $280)

$130 Learn More
Save $140

Not sold on Series 7? Go save up to $140 on Apple Watch Series 6 instead

From $319 Learn More
Save now

Google Nest Hello Video Doorbell drops to $160 (Reg. $229) + Nest Thermostat E at $120

From $120 Learn More
Save now

Apple’s all-new iPad mini 2021 sees pre-order discount to $459

From $315 Learn More