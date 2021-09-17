Discover your family tree, 23andMe’s Ancestry DNA test kit hits Amazon low at $59 (Reg. $99)

Woot via Amazon is now offering the 23andMe Ancestry + Traits Service DNA test kit for $59 shipped. Regularly $99, this is $40 or 40% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. It is also $20 below our previous mention from last month and a new Amazon all-time low. With access to data from over 2,000 regions across the planet, this test kit traces your lineage back as far as possible to help build out your family tree. It also optionally offers up details on living relatives and genetic traits that make you who you are, with no hidden fees to worry about after purchase. You just follow the instructions and send your sample in with included test kit, then wait for results. Rated 4+ stars from over 21,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

With today’s sizable price drop, the 23andMe option above is now at the lowest price we can find among the more popular options out there. Even the usually more affordable MyHeritage DNA Test Kit is now at the same price at today’s lead deal. If you’re looking

More on the 23andMe Ancestry + Traits Service:

ANCESTRY FEATURES: Know your personal story in a whole new way. Discover your ancestry composition and where in the world your DNA is from across 2000+ regions. Discover the origins of your maternal and paternal ancestors and how they moved around the world over thousands of years. Discover when different ancestries were introduced into your DNA and how many generations ago you had an ancestor that was descended from a single population or ethnicity.

