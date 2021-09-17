Apple journeys into the weekend with new $5 movie sale

The weekend has arrived, and so too has the latest Apple movie sale courtesy of iTunes. With a collection of popular flicks ranging from more recent releases of Parasite and Us to Downton Abbey, Green Book, and more, everything on tap for your next weekend movie night is just $5. Everything will become a permanent part of your collection, as well. Head below for all of our top picks from Apple’s latest promotion.

Apple launches $5 weekend movie sale

You can find a number of notable movie deals for $5 or more, down from the usual $10-$20 price tag. Many of today’s deals are a return to the historic low price, although there are a few new all-timers in there. Here are all of our top picks:

Then be sure to go check out all of the other ways to expand your digital library courtesy of iTunes. This week kicked off with a series of $10 Pixar movies and some action flicks, not to mention this ongoing $1 HD rental. But if it’s TV shows your after, Apple has a fresh batch of complete series up for the taking right here.

