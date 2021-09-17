Your lunch box has seen its day, replace it with this cooler bag at just $9 (New low, 50% off)

AstroAI Corporation (99% lifetime positive feedback from 33,000+) via Amazon is offering its Lunch Box Cooler Bag for $9 Prime shipped once the on-page 50% off coupon has been clipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. While the list price is currently $18, it has only sold for that price over the last few weeks. In fact, $20 is the typical cost, with Amazon’s best-selling bag being an almost identical match and selling for $20 or higher. Even so, if we still use $18 for comparison, you’ll still save 50% and cash in on the lowest price we’ve tracked. It doesn’t matter if you commute to work each day or simply want a way to keep items cool when spending time outdoors, this discounted bag is here to save the day. It boasts enough room for up to 24 cans of your favorite beverage, leaving you with plenty of storage for sandwiches, salads, snacks, and the list goes on. Not only does it lock in original temperatures for an extended period, you’ll also benefit from a waterproof design that will put a stop to potential leakage. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Keep contents cooler for a longer period when you use invest today’s savings in this 4-pack of Fit + Fresh Slim Ice Packs at $8 Prime shipped. Each ice pack spans 4.75 by 2 by 3.15 inches and this specific variant delivers four penguin-shaped units. If that doesn’t float your boat, there are other styles to choose from as well.

While you’re at it, you may also want to snatch up some of the other markdowns we’ve spotted lately. Examples include a 40-pack of Nuun electrolyte tablets at $11.50 alongside a wall-mounted mail holder for $13, and even a refurbished Dyson hybrid V10 Clean+ Cordless Stick/Hand Vacuum at $270. And if you need a larger cooler, Coleman’s 100-quart ice chest is down to $81.

AstroAI Lunch Box Cooler Bag features:

Sufficient Capacity: 11.42inch*8.66inch*9.45inch. The maximum capacity is 15L, enough to store 24 cans (330ml) or 18 cans (350ml), and your lunch, including sandwiches, salads, snacks, drinks and fruits, anything you like.

Strong Insulation: The superior insulation is made of 8mm EPE foam that can keep foods and drinks cool or warm longer. High sealing performance locks the original temperature of items in a period.

Premium Lining & Zipper: The lining of the lunch bag is made of PEVA which is easy to clean and is waterproof and easy to clean, we use a high-quality zipper which will minimize the possibility of leakage as well as waterproof.

