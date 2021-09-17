Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Pavilion, To the Moon, Iron Marines, more

-
Apps GamesApp Store
Reg. $1+ FREE+

It’s time to head into the weekend with all of Friday’s best Mac and iOS app deals. On top of early deals on Apple’s all-new iPad mini 2021, this morning saw a $140 price drop hit Apple Watch Series 6 alongside an ongoing deal on the official MagSafe Charger, but for now it’s on to the apps. Today’s collection is headlined by titles like Pavilion, To the Moon, My Child Lebensborn, Iron Marines, and more. Hit the fold for a closer look at all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals. 

Today’s Best iOS App Deals

iOS Universal: To the Moon: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Pavilion: Touch Edition: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Lovecraft’s Untold Stories: $2 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Quell Reflect+: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: My Child Lebensborn: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: The Stillness of the Wind: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Into The Dark : Narakan: $2 (Reg. $3)

Mac: Iron Marines: $10 (Reg. $15)

Today’s best game deals: Zelda Breath of the Wild $42, Dead Cells $16, Spelunky 2 $12, more

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

iOS Universal: Depello – color splash photos: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Starlight – Explore the Stars: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: StockOrbit: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Hidden Folks: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Eggggg: $5 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: aWallet Cloud Password Manager: $3 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Through the Darkest of Times: $4 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: LookUp: English dictionary: $8 (Reg. $10)

Mac: Brain App: $4 (Reg. $5)

More on Pavilion:

Dubbed as a FOURTH-PERSON PUZZLING ADVENTURE, Pavilion throws you directly into its mysterious and atmospheric world without any tutorials or beginning explanations. Guide the mysterious main character through a surreal dream-like place where reality clash with fantasy. Interact with the environment – sounds, lights, physical objects – through intuitive touch controls. A puzzle game portrayed through exploration and audio-visual imagery fully realized in beautiful hand-crafted 2D artwork and an otherworldly soundscape.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

App Store

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Best Android app deals of the day: Car Launcher Pro, Co...
Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Hidden Folks, D...
Take your favorite Xbox games on the go with new consol...
Best Android app deals of the day: OsmAnd+ Offline Maps...
Nintendo’s Zelda Skyward Sword Joy-Con are now av...
Amazon has various official Nintendo Joy-Con colors mar...
Nintendo knocks official Switch MSRP down in Europe, US...
NBA 2K22 brings all-new Your Journey, Your City to life...
Show More Comments

Related

Amazon low

Nuun lets you ditch 40 single-use sports drink bottles with its electrolyte tablets at just $11.50

$11.50 Learn More
September savings

Govee takes up to $50 off rarely-discounted lamps, wall lights, more + mix and match sale

$50 off Learn More
Reg. $199

Protect your home: Flume 2 Smart Water Monitor/Leak Detector now $129 (Reg. $199)

$129 Learn More
Save 50%

Smartphone Accessories: amFilm iPhone 13 Screen Protectors from $3 (Save 50%), more

From $3 Learn More
New low

This wall-mounted mail holder also has a shelf and key hooks at just $13 (Save $10)

$13 Learn More
Save now

Apple journeys into the weekend with new $5 movie sale

$5 Learn More
Reg. $60

Today’s best game deals: Zelda Breath of the Wild $42, Dead Cells $16, Spelunky 2 $12, more

$42 Learn More
Orig. $600

Bring Dyson’s hybrid V10 Clean+ Cordless Stick/Hand Vac home for $270 (Refurb, $180 off)

$270 Learn More