DJI Mavic Air 2 Fly More Combo includes a $60 credit at $769 (Refurb, $1,059 value)

$769

Newegg is currently offering the DJI Mavic Air 2 Fly More Combo bundled with a $60 gift card for $769 shipped in certified refurbished condition. Having originally sold for $999, today’s offer amounts to 28% in savings when you throw in the included credit and marks the best value to date at $30 under our previous discount. Mavic Air 2 delivers a folding design with 34-minute flight time and plenty of more compelling features for those who want something a bit more capable than DJI’s more entry-level offerings. That’s on top of added features like ActiveTrack 3.0 for automatically following a subject, a built-in 48MP camera for capturing 4K60 aerial footage, and upgraded APAS mapping functionality. Rated 4.8/5 stars and you can learn more in our hands-on review. Includes the full DJI warranty. Head below the fold for more.

A great alternative for those who are just earning their wings, going with the DJI Mini SE at $299 delivers a similar package for less. While this one isn’t quite as full-featured as the Mini 2 noted above, nor are you getting all of the extra gear, this drone does provide 30-minutes of flight time per charge, the same maximum altitude, and a 3-axis motorized gimbal for the 12MP camera. Rated 3.9/5 stars and you can get a better idea of what to expect from our coverage back when it launched last month.

Though if you’re in search of something between the lead deal and our other recommendation, we’re currently tracking a notable $150 certified refurbished price cut on the DJI Mini 2 Fly More Combo. Delivering a feature set that’s right in between the two other drones noted above, the price tag also reflects that at $449.

DJI Mavic Air 2 features:

A midrange drone with flagship features, the DJI Mavic Air 2 combines a foldable and portable frame, high-end camera system, and a host of accessories to get you flying quickly. The 3-axis gimbal sports a 1/2″ CMOS sensor capable of capturing 8K Hyperlapse time-lapse shots, 4K60 video, 240 fps slow-motion 1080p video, and up to 48MP stills. In addition, photos, panoramas, and video can be captured in HDR for more dynamic results.

