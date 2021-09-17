Get unlimited talk and text plus LTE data and lifetime VPN protection for $110 (Reg. $393)

If you like staying connected and maintaining your digital privacy, this bundle is definitely worth your attention. Right now, you can get 12 months on the Boost Mobile Prepaid Unlimited Talk & Text plan with 2GB LTE data, and lifetime service with VPN Unlimited for just $110 (Reg. $393) at 9to5Toys Specials.

According to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, the average American pays $1,218 a year for mobile service. That comes out to $101.50 per month, with the possibility of paying even more for leaving your contract.

If you would like to save yourself four figures this year, Boost Mobile can help. This mobile network offers prepaid service, with unlimited minutes and messages for a fixed price. The plan also includes 2GB of LTE data each month on America’s fastest network.

There is no activation fee or penalty for leaving — once you have paid for your 12-month subscription, you can do whatever you want. It works on the majority of unlocked GSM phones, and you can keep your own number. When you’re not on the move, VPN Unlimited will keep your Wi-Fi connection secure.

Rated at 4.3 out of 5 stars on TrustPilot, this service encrypts all your data and offers 500 servers in 80 locations around the world. That means you can enjoy content from other countries, without revealing your true identity!

Order now for just $110 to get 12 months with Boost Mobile and lifetime VPN Unlimited, normally worth $393.

Prices subject to change

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!