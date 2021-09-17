See why we think JBL’s Link View is the ‘best smart display’ around for $100 (50% off)

JBL is currently offering its Link View Smart Display for $99.99 shipped. Listed from $300, though usually going for about $200, today’s 50% discount is one of the biggest we’ve tracked, falling $5 short of the 2021 low. Alongside a powerful JBL speaker, JBL’s Link View is centered on its 8-inch HD touchscreen display with Chromecast and Assistant support. We found it to be quite the compelling option in our hands-on review, declaring it “the best smart display you can buy.” Currently rated 4/5 stars. Head below for more options.

Though if you’re more invested in an Alexa-based ecosystem, then you may be better off going with something like the Echo 5 for $80. It’s great for hands-free video calling, streaming shows and music, and it works as a smart hub for all your compatible devices. Currently a favorite among at least 426,000 customers, it’s been given an average of 4.6/5 stars.

You can find even more ways to elevate your smart home’s capabilities in our dedicated guide. We’re tracking new deals every day on things like RGB lamps and wall lights, as well as household necessities like a smart water monitor for $70 off. Plus, we’re currently looking at some fantastic savings on Google’s Nest Hello video doorbell starting at $120.

See what Google Assistant is telling you with this JBL Link View smart display. Its 8-inch color touch-screen display lets you watch videos and read information you requested from Google, and it has a 5-megapixel camera with a PrivacySwitch feature for making video calls. Enjoy online entertainment via the Chromecast built-in to this JBL Link View smart display.

