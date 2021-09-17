Bring LEGO’s Technic Ferrari 488 GTE or Porsche 911 RSR to your garage from $120

Zavvi is now ending the week with a notable pair of LEGO Technic discounts, this time headlined by the new Ferrari 488 GTE at $144.99 shipped when code LEGOGTE has been applied at checkout. Normally fetching $170, you’re looking at a new all-time low at $5 under our previous mention. This is also still one of the first notable price cuts since launch earlier this year. As the latest Technic supercar to roll out of LEGO’s garage, the new Ferrari 488 GTE just launched at the beginning of the year and stacks up to 1,677 pieces. Sporting a slick red colorway, this one measures over 19 inches long and comes packed with authentic details like an internal V8 engine, front and back suspension, and plenty of decals throughout. Learn more in our coverage from earlier in the year and you’ll find more deals below the fold.

If you fancy yourself more of a Porsche fan, we’re tracking a notable discount on the LEGO Technic Porsche 911 RSR at Zavvi. Dropping in price down to $119.99 when code LEGO911 has been applied at checkout, today’s offer comes within $5 of our previous mention and the second-best price of the year.

Stacking up to over 19-inches long once assembled, this 1,580-piece Porsche 911 RSR packs plenty of authentic details ranging from a working independent suspension to a functioning 6-cylinder boxer engine with moving pistons. The LEGO Group takes it up a notch by also including an accessible cockpit featuring a radar screen as well as a track map of the iconic Laguna Seca circuit.

First up, be sure to go check out our recent review of the LEGO Ideas Sailboat Adventure set, which you can currently score for free on select orders. The LEGO Group just extended the promotion, giving you through the end of the month to add this limited-edition build to your collection. Then go score the new Marvel Collectible minifigures while they’re back in stock

LEGO Technic Ferrari 488 GTE features:

Debuting on the race track in 2016, the Ferrari 488 GTE took the motor scene by storm, replacing the dated 458 GT2. Winning race after race, this new car took the meaning of speed to the next level. Now you can create your own LEGO Ferrari 488 GTE with this new set from LEGO Technic. Featuring true-to-life colours and accurate design, the endurance racer has never looked better. For motorsport enthusiasts who want to put their building skills to the test, this is an authentic representation of the real deal.

Pre-order the latest LEGO kits:

Batmobile Tumbler: $229.99 | releases October 1

Tumbler: Scarecrow Showdown: $39.99 | releases October 1

Technic Ford F-150 Raptor: $99.99 | releases October 1

Creator Pickup Truck: $129.99 | releases October 1

Marvel Sanctuary II Endgame Battle: $39.99 | releases October 1

Classic TV Series Batman Cowl $59.99 | releases October 1

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!