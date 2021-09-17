Sun Joe’s 10-inch pole saw makes quick work of fall tree trimming at $65

Today only, Woot is offering the Sun Joe 10-inch Electric Corded Chain and Pole Saw for $64.99 Prime shipped, with non-Prime members being charged a $6 delivery fee. This chainsaw goes for $82 at Amazon and today’s deal comes within $6 of the 2021 low that we’ve tracked. Now that fall is on our horizon and only officially starts next week, it’s time to think about trimming your trees before it gets too cold outside. This electric pole chain saw makes that an easy task, since it can telescope out to 8.8 feet, giving you up to 14 feet of overhead reach. With a reach like that, it’s an ideal solution for taller trees when you don’t want to grab a ladder. Plus, since it’s electric, you’ll enjoy a quieter routine without the need for gas and oil mixes. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Head below for more.

Should you need an extension cord to power today’s lead deal, we’ve got you covered. This 25-foot Amazon Basics model is designed to be used outdoors and is available for just $12 Prime shipped. Extension cords have a variety of uses indoors and out, so if you’ve yet to pick up a good one, this is a great time to buy.

Don’t forget that we’re tracking a deal on various Greenworks 24V brushless drills, impact drivers, and more right now. While not directly related to lawn care, the batteries used with Greenworks’ DIY tools are the same used for the company’s blowers, edgers, and more. Today, the deals start from $50, so be sure to give out previous coverage a look for all the ways you can save.

More on the Sun Joe Pole Saw:

Powered by a robust 8-amp motor, the SWJ803E’s multi-angle head can handle the most stubborn tree limbs up to 9.5-inches thick. It features a durable, 10-inch Oregon bar and chain with an auto-oiler to keep the bar and chain fully lubricated during use. And, unlike gas-powered tools, SWJ803E is powered electrically, so you’ll reliably power up with the push of a button without having to deal with smoke, fumes, unpredictable starters or costly tune-ups. Plus the SWJ803E comes equipped with a built-in safety switch to prevent accidental starting

