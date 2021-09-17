Give your 65-inch TV a raise with Walker Edison’s Lawrence Stand at $209.50 (Reg. $300)

Amazon is offering the Walker Edison Lawrence Mid-Century TV Stand for $209.65 shipped. That’s $90 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $14. This light and bright TV stand boasts adjustable shelving that makes it a cinch to tailor it to your home theater’s needs. Two doors allow you to contain video game controllers and the like for a more clutter-free appearance overall. Cable management holes are already in place, ensuring you’ll be able to run power and display cords without having to break a sweat. Dimensions work out to 25 by 15.75 by 60 inches and the surface is able to support up to 150 pounds. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

If you have an even larger TV in mind, you may be worried that the unit above may not accommodate it. Thankfully, this is a solution that can be quickly remedied with Amazon’s No-Stud TV Wall Mount at $28. It’s able to support an up to 80-inch TV and I can tell you first hand that it’s incredibly sturdy. Having used it for a while now, it has yet to let me down and I was very impressed at just how simple installation ended up being.

Want to pair today’s purchase with a new TV? If so, we’ve got a fresh roundup of discounts headlined by up to $1,100 off Samsung’s 85-inch HDR 4K Smart TV. You can also cash in on the latest Samsung 55-inch The Frame 4K AirPlay 2 TV at $313 off. Other notable discounts include this highly-rated 45-mile 4K TV antenna at $11 Prime shipped alongside Amazon’s latest Fire TV Stick for $28.

Walker Edison Lawrence Mid-Century TV Stand features:

Dimensions: 25” H x 15.75” D x 60” L

Drawer dimensions: 5” H x 12.25” D x 18.75” W

Top surface supports up to 150 Ibs. and TVs up to 60”

2 adjustable shelves support up to 30 Ibs. each

Cord management port keeps cables tidy

