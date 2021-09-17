Give your 65-inch TV a raise with Walker Edison’s Lawrence Stand at $209.50 (Reg. $300)

-
AmazonWalker Edison
30% off $209.50

Amazon is offering the Walker Edison Lawrence Mid-Century TV Stand for $209.65 shipped. That’s $90 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $14. This light and bright TV stand boasts adjustable shelving that makes it a cinch to tailor it to your home theater’s needs. Two doors allow you to contain video game controllers and the like for a more clutter-free appearance overall. Cable management holes are already in place, ensuring you’ll be able to run power and display cords without having to break a sweat. Dimensions work out to 25 by 15.75 by 60 inches and the surface is able to support up to 150 pounds. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

If you have an even larger TV in mind, you may be worried that the unit above may not accommodate it. Thankfully, this is a solution that can be quickly remedied with Amazon’s No-Stud TV Wall Mount at $28. It’s able to support an up to 80-inch TV and I can tell you first hand that it’s incredibly sturdy. Having used it for a while now, it has yet to let me down and I was very impressed at just how simple installation ended up being.

Want to pair today’s purchase with a new TV? If so, we’ve got a fresh roundup of discounts headlined by up to $1,100 off Samsung’s 85-inch HDR 4K Smart TV. You can also cash in on the latest Samsung 55-inch The Frame 4K AirPlay 2 TV at $313 off. Other notable discounts include this highly-rated 45-mile 4K TV antenna at $11 Prime shipped alongside Amazon’s latest Fire TV Stick for $28.

Walker Edison Lawrence Mid-Century TV Stand features:

  • Dimensions: 25” H x 15.75” D x 60” L
  • Drawer dimensions: 5” H x 12.25” D x 18.75” W
  • Top surface supports up to 150 Ibs. and TVs up to 60”
  • 2 adjustable shelves support up to 30 Ibs. each
  • Cord management port keeps cables tidy

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Walker Edison

About the Author

Under $7 Prime shipped scores six utility knives and 20...
Panasonic eneloop Rechargeable Battery Power Pack drops...
Your lunch box has seen its day, replace it with this c...
Samsung 85-inch HDR 4K Smart TV with $600 Amazon credit...
Nuun lets you ditch 40 single-use sports drink bottles ...
Protect your home: Flume 2 Smart Water Monitor/Leak Det...
Smartphone Accessories: amFilm iPhone 13 Screen Protect...
This wall-mounted mail holder also has a shelf and key ...
Show More Comments

Related

Baxton Studio unleashes new mid-century modern Hartman furniture collection from $140

33% off

At $40, it’s hard to undercut this standout industrial coffee table (New low, 33% off)

$40 Learn More
31% off

Under $7 Prime shipped scores six utility knives and 20 replacement blades (All-time low)

Under $7 Learn More

ROCKPALS’ 200W solar panel has 18W USB-C to run off-grid spaces at $300, more New Green Deals

Survivor’s eco-conscious, all-terrain ready iPhone 13 cases arrive with military protection

Reg. $50

Panasonic eneloop Rechargeable Battery Power Pack drops to best price in months at $43.50

$43.50 Learn More
Reg. $300+

CRAFTSMAN’s expansive 450-piece mechanics tool set ships to your door for $218 (Reg. $300+)

$218 Learn More
first deals

Verizon takes 30% off official Apple MagSafe bundles: Battery Pack, iPhone 13 cases, more

30% off Learn More