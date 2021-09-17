Weekend magazine sale from under $5/yr.: GQ, Men’s Health, Bon Appetit, Vogue, more

DiscountMags has now kicked off this weekend’s sale event with magazine issues starting from just $1 and most of the popular titles sitting at just below $5 per year. Once again, this another great chance to jump in at a major discount or refresh your subscriptions at well under the regular prices. You’ll find notable deals on titles like GQ, Men’s Health, Women’s Health, Bon Appetit, Vogue, and Inc., among many others. Head below the fold for a closer look and more details.

This weekend’s magazine sale is filled with notable offers but you’ll want take a closer look at GQ magazine while it’s down at $4.95 for a year. Shipping is free every month, with no sales tax or auto renewals to worry about like you will with Amazon’s current $5 sale price. Regularly $10 and as much as $20 over the last couple months, this is up to 75% in savings and the lowest total we can find. GQ features the latest rends in men’s fashion alongside “exhaustive recommendations” and essays “ranging from music to film, TV, art, politics, literature, and more.”

You can browse through the rest of the weekend magazine sale right here, but there a few titles you’ll want to watch out for. Specifically, Golf Digest and Dwell are available for even less outside of today’s weekend sale as part of the Deals of the Week event we featured earlier in the week.

The go score your Amazon First Reads September eBook freebies and our September Reading List 2021.

More on GQ Magazine:

Stay up to date on the latest news in men’s fashion, important style trends, celebrity inspiration, and exhaustive recommendations. Dive into GQ’s culture-defining covers with Timothée Chalamet, Travis Scott, Zendaya, Daniel Craig, LeBron James, and more. From dynamic storytelling to elevated style—if it’s at the center of the zeitgeist, it’s in the magazine. Subscribe now and never miss bleeding-edge fashion from all over the world, captivating photography from innovative artists, and unforgettable profiles and longform journalism.

