Aqara discounts HomeKit hubs, cameras, sensors, and more from $14, today only

For 24 hours only, Aqara via Amazon is offering a wide variety of its smart home gear on sale from $14 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. You’ll find several of the company’s items on sale here, including hubs, sensors, monitors, and even switches. These are the lowest prices so far that we’ve seen in 2021 on various products, so if you’ve been holding off on purchasing, then today could be your chance to get the best deal on upgrading your smart home this year. Keep reading to find out more details about Aqara’s 24-hour only sale.

Aqara’s 24 hour sale has hubs that are are the perfect starting point for any smart home

Whether you opt for the higher-end Hub M2 or the Hub M1S, either are an essential part of any smart home. Both models have support for Alexa, Assistant, and HomeKit ecosystems, meaning anyone can enjoy using Aqara’s products. Opting for the lower-cost Hub M1S at its sale price of $41.99, down from $50, will net you the ability to remotely monitor your system, connect alarm gear, and even other Zigbee devices. Upgrading to the Hub M2 will also garner the ability to function as an IR remote control, among other things, which further expands your abilities for just $46.99 from its normal $60 going rate.

Secure your home with Aqara’s camera and sensors on sale

Aqara doesn’t just offer a Zigbee smart home hub with HomeKit support. You’ll also find a wide array of other smart home gear from the company discounted today. Starting out with the Camera Hub G2H at $49.99 from $70, you’ll find that it brings 1080p video, night vision, and 2-way audio to your smart home security setup.

Aqara also brings a slew of other sensors to your smart home. From the company’s Door & Window Sensors for $13.99 from $18 to $16.29 motion sensors, $15.19 water leak sensors, and even the TVOC Air Quality Monitor at $34.99 from $45, there’s plenty to enjoy here. So, if you’ve been holding off on expanding your smart home security setup, today’s the day to finally add additional functionality to your kit.

Don’t forget about making lights and appliances smart with Aqara’s plugs and switches

Now, after looking at Aqara’s lineup of products, you’ll notice they offer more than hubs and home security gear. There’s also smart wall switches and plugs to shop, which further expand your smart home’s abilities. Today, the smart wall switches are on sale from $29.99 from their normal $40 going rate, the plug is down to $23.99 from $33, and even the Cube, a 6-button programmable controller for your smart home, is available for $15.19 from $19.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!