Let your dogs splash around in Jasonwell’s portable pools from $19 Prime shipped

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Jasonwell International (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a selection of its dog pools priced from $19 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our favorite is the Medium 39.5-inch Pool for $26.50. Down from $33, today’s deal marks a new low that we’ve tracked. If you’re looking for a way that your furry friends can have fun in the sun, these pools are a great buy. Measuring 39.5-inches around and 12-inches high, ensuring dogs of all sizes will be able to have fun splashing around. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Shop the rest of the sale here, and head below for more.

If you need to keep tabs on your puppers while out and about, you’ll find a 2-pack of DamonLight Dog Collar Holders for AirTag available on Amazon for $11. You’ll get two holders here here, which means that both of your pups can be tracked if they escape the house.

Are you an outdoorsy person? Well, if you and your furry friends are, consider picking up two of MoKo’s Paracord Keychain Multi-Tools while they’re just $3 each. That’s a 33% discount from its normal going rate and not only do you get a multi-tool, but also paracord that can be used as a makeshift leash should that become a necessity.

More on the Jasonwell Dog Pool:

Portable: foldable, easy to store and bring with you and your dog everywhere

Simple: No need of inflation,set up in no time. With bottom/side drain, easy to drain and refresh water

Slip Resistant & Durable: made of extra-tough PVC. Thicker slip resistant material on the bottom

