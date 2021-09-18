Bring greenery indoors ahead of winter with three sleek plant pots at $10 (Up to 33% off)

Songmics Direct (99% lifetime positive feedback from 135,000+) via Amazon is offering a 3-pack of its Plant Pots for $9.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. Typically selling for anywhere from $12 to $15, today’s deal saves you a minimum of $2 or up to 33%. This offer comes within $0.40 of the lowest price we have tracked. Sprinkle some greenery throughout your home or office with these affordable set of planters. You’ll get a total of three that include 4-, 5-, and 6-inch sizes. Each planter has built-in drainage holes that drip into a saucer to ensure your space remains tidy. A smooth surface allows you to easily clean these whenever the need arises. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

SONGMICS Plant Pots features:

4”, 5”, 6”: Small, medium, large. This set of 3 flower pots offers 3 different sizes, so your plants of different kinds can all have a home, from a cute succulent to refreshing mint and a trendy ZZ plant

When Season Changes: Plants’ need for sunlight changes, too. Move them under the sun for more sunlight, or put them in the shade for less—these plant pots, made with quality PP plastic, are lightweight to move and durable for seasons to come

