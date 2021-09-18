This blackout curtain set darkens any room at $27 (Reg. $44), more up to 30% off

-
AmazonHome Goods
$27

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Deconovo (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a selection of its curtains and drapes up to 30% off or more. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our favorite is the Navy Blue Blackout Curtains for $26.91. Simply clip the on-page coupon to redeem the discounted price. Down from $44, today’s deal marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. The package contains two panels that each measure 52- by 108-inches, with three hanging styles to choose from. This includes back loops, rod pocket, or by supplying your own clip rings. As a blackout curtain, it’ll block between 85% to 98% of sunlight and streetlights to keep your rooms dark even when it’s bright outside. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Shop the rest of the sale right here.

If you already have a set of curtains but want to give your space an upgrade, consider picking up this blackout curtain rod. Yes, this is a rod designed for blackout curtains, because the style is a decent bit heavier than traditional window coverings. Considering this rod is only $24, it’s a great buy to give any space a new look.

Further upgrade your space with the Walker Edison’s Lawrence TV Stand. It’s on sale for $209.50 right now, which saves quite a bit from its normal $300 going rate. Ready to uphold a 65-inch display, this is a fantastic purchase to give your home theater new life, especially after putting blackout curtains on the windows for a more theater-like feel.

More on the Deconovo Blackout Curtains:

  • BASIC INFORMATION: 1 Package contains 2 panels. Each Drape measures width 52×108 length (Inches). There are 3 hanging styles to choose from: back loops, rod pocket or with your own clip-rings.
  • DESIGN and TEXTURE: This solid color blackout curtain features a smooth and elegant fabric with a silky touch and a beautiful drape that bring charm and modernity to your interior.
  • BLACKOUT EFFECT: As blackout curtains, These room darkening curtains can reduce and block 85%-98% sunlight and streetlight(Darker Colors block more)for an increased comfort for you and your loved ones.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

It’s hard to beat this 66-foot fairy string light...
Aqara discounts HomeKit hubs, cameras, sensors, and mor...
Track your fitness goals as we head into fall with Renp...
Score two of MoKo’s Paracord Keychain Multi-Tools...
Samsung’s Galaxy Tab A is great for fall road tri...
This USB-C rechargeable water flosser just fell to unde...
Razer’s Iskur ergonomic gaming chair sees rare di...
Save up to 25% on Anker Soundcore earbuds, headphones, ...
Show More Comments

Related

35% off

Mixology and more bartender tool kits with wooden stands from $20 (Up to 35% off)

From $20 Learn More
30% off

It’s hard to beat this 66-foot fairy string light kit at $7.50 Prime shipped (30% off)

$7.50 Learn More
Lowest prices of 2021

Aqara discounts HomeKit hubs, cameras, sensors, and more from $14, today only

From $14 Learn More
Save now

Track your fitness goals as we head into fall with Renpho’s Bluetooth smart scales from $16

From $16 Learn More
33% off

Score two of MoKo’s Paracord Keychain Multi-Tools at just $3 each (33% off)

$6 Learn More
From $35

Samsung’s Galaxy Tab A is great for fall road trips at $130 (Reg. $180), more from $35

$130 Learn More
30% off

This USB-C rechargeable water flosser just fell to under $19 Prime shipped (30% off)

Under $19 Learn More

LEGO UCS Luke’s Landspeeder slated to launch next year — here’s everything we know so far