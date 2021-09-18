This blackout curtain set darkens any room at $27 (Reg. $44), more up to 30% off

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Deconovo (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a selection of its curtains and drapes up to 30% off or more. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our favorite is the Navy Blue Blackout Curtains for $26.91. Simply clip the on-page coupon to redeem the discounted price. Down from $44, today’s deal marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. The package contains two panels that each measure 52- by 108-inches, with three hanging styles to choose from. This includes back loops, rod pocket, or by supplying your own clip rings. As a blackout curtain, it’ll block between 85% to 98% of sunlight and streetlights to keep your rooms dark even when it’s bright outside. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Shop the rest of the sale right here.

If you already have a set of curtains but want to give your space an upgrade, consider picking up this blackout curtain rod. Yes, this is a rod designed for blackout curtains, because the style is a decent bit heavier than traditional window coverings. Considering this rod is only $24, it’s a great buy to give any space a new look.

Further upgrade your space with the Walker Edison’s Lawrence TV Stand. It’s on sale for $209.50 right now, which saves quite a bit from its normal $300 going rate. Ready to uphold a 65-inch display, this is a fantastic purchase to give your home theater new life, especially after putting blackout curtains on the windows for a more theater-like feel.

More on the Deconovo Blackout Curtains:

BASIC INFORMATION: 1 Package contains 2 panels. Each Drape measures width 52×108 length (Inches). There are 3 hanging styles to choose from: back loops, rod pocket or with your own clip-rings.

DESIGN and TEXTURE: This solid color blackout curtain features a smooth and elegant fabric with a silky touch and a beautiful drape that bring charm and modernity to your interior.

BLACKOUT EFFECT: As blackout curtains, These room darkening curtains can reduce and block 85%-98% sunlight and streetlight(Darker Colors block more)for an increased comfort for you and your loved ones.

