Track your fitness goals as we head into fall with Renpho’s Bluetooth smart scales from $16

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Renpho Group (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a selection of its Bluetooth smart scales priced from $16 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our favorite is the Body Composition Bluetooth Smart Scale for $15.99, while it normally goes for $20. This scale measures 13 different components of your body, including BMI, skeletal muscle, bone mass, muscle mass, and much more. You can have unlimited users, as well, so whenever you have the someone step on the scale with their phone unlocked and the app opened, it’ll record each specific user’s information. Plus, data ties into both HealthKit and Google Fit for easy tracking in your favorite apps. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Shop the rest of the sale right here, then head below for more.

All things considered, this is one of the more budget-focused smart scales on the market from a well-known brand that captures quite a few different body measurements. However, RENPHO does have a lower-cost Bluetooth scale worth considering. It also ties into HealthKit, Google Fit, as well as Fitbit, offering a similar feature set to eufy’s model above. However, it only measures weight and BMI, negating things like bone mass, body fat, and other measurements that the Smart Scale P1 captures. Given that it’s $14 on Amazon, the savings might be worth the trade-offs here in your scenario.

If you’re riding bikes to get fit this fall, then we recommend grabbing this folding tire lock while it’s on sale for $20. It’ll lock your wheel in place so it won’t roll or even turn, helping ensure your bike stays safe when you’re not riding.

More on the Renpho Smart Scale:

The Renpho App Syncs With Popular Fitness Apps. Over millions of happy global users. The App works with Samsung health, apple health, google fit, and Fitbit app, offers Apple Watch App.

Monitor Your Progress With 13 Essential Measurements. The Bluetooth body fat scale can calculate 13 body health indicators, the data will automatically sync to your phone and perfect for you to track weight loss and health progress.

Rechargeable And High Quality. Internal lithium battery is rechargeable via USB; long-lasting and convenient. 4 sensitive electrodes provide highly precise measurements that can detect changes as small as 0.2 lbs increments. High-quality materials allow a maximum weight of 396lbs.

