Snuggle up with a best-selling Kindle romance eBook starting at $1 today only (Up to 78% off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is discounting a huge selection of best-selling Kindle eBooks and more! Fall is fast approaching and love is in the air of today’s eBook deals, so we’re leading with John Green’s iconic romance The Fault in Our Stars for $2.99. This regularly goes for about $7.50, so you can save up to 60% today. If you’ve never gotten the chance to read this iconic novel when it first swept the YA scene, I highly recommend it. While a YA romance tag might deter some readers, this tale of two young cancer patients seeking to make the most of their time together is thoroughly entertaining, witty, and ultimately quite uplifting. Over 57,000 other readers have left this #1 best-seller with a 4.7/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Other notable Kindle eBook deals:

Head over to our media guide for more book and film deals to cozy up with this autumn. If you’re looking to stay in for a warm night watching on the couch, check out Apple’s $5 weekend movie sale. In there, you’ll find some new and classic titles all for just $5, including Parasite, Us, and more. Any of these titles would make great new additions to your Apple library, so go and take a peek to find your next family movie night favorite.

More on The Fault in Our Stars:

Despite the tumor-shrinking medical miracle that has bought her a few years, Hazel has never been anything but terminal, her final chapter inscribed upon diagnosis. But when a gorgeous plot twist named Augustus Waters suddenly appears at Cancer Kid Support Group, Hazel’s story is about to be completely rewritten.

