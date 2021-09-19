Bring home Amazon’s #1 best-selling salt and pepper grinders for just $11.50, more from $8

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Bikeroo store (100% positive feedback in the last 12-months) via Amazon is offering the Willow & Everett Stainless Steel Salt and Pepper Grinder Set for $11.63 Prime shipped. Normally going for $20, that saves you 42% on these #1 best-sellers, and marks a new 2021 low. Crafted from stainless steel and BPA-free glass, these timeless salt and pepper grinders are stylish and well as functional. Fresh ground salt and pepper can add a much-needed touch of elegance to dinnertime – I personally use fresh ground pepper at home, and not only is it fun, but the flavor is strong and more aromatic than regular ground pepper. This popular set includes two grinders and a steel wire holder to keep them looking neat on your dinner table. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 22,000 customers. Head below for more.

Looking for something a bit more compact? These stainless steel shakers are just $7.99. They’re down from upwards of $13, though listed for $10, with today’s discount marking a new Amazon low. While they don’t deliver the same grinding feature as our lead deal, you can still enjoy a sleek stainless steel look here, as well as a sophisticated glass bottom to avoid spice mix-ups. Over 2,500 home cooks have left these with an average of 4.6/5 stars.

You can shop the rest of today’s Willow & Everett deals right here. Today’s Gold Box won’t last forever, so if you’re in the market for some shiny new shakers, or a graceful gooseneck kettle up to 25% off, now is the time to act. Otherwise, you’ll find even more kitchen and home goods deals in our dedicated guide.

More on Willow & Everett’s Stainless Salt and Pepper Grinder:

Unlike other spice grinder sets, this salt and peppermill pair have their grinding mechanism on the top of the grinder, ensuring salt and pepper ends up only on your food — not all over your table. The ceramic grinder is non-corrosive and won’t absorb flavors, while a plastic knob on top of each salt and pepper mill allows you to easily adjust from a fine to coarse grind.

Don’t you hate constantly having to refill your salt and pepper shakers? set is the perfect size This tall salt and pepper grinder set is the perfect size to cut down on constant refills without being bulky. When you do have to refill, the clear glass bodies will let you know when it’s time! The stainless steel top easily screws off revealing a wide opening for easy and mess free refills.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!